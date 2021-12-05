Key stock market player in the development of the electricity sector

The stock market has played a major role in the development of the country’s power sector, as it has provided a huge amount of equity capital to private sector power producers over the past decade, according to a recent review by the electricity sector by EBL Securities Research.

In addition, the industry has consistently delivered an above-average annual return to shareholders, even during the decade-long stock market depression, analysts at the leading brokerage firm said.

Mohammad Asrarul Haque, energy sector analyst at EBL Securities, told The Business Standard: “The story of mutual benefits has paved the way for a greater role for the capital market in even larger future investments. of the country for the necessary economic infrastructure over the next two decades. . “

The history of power

Ten years ago, as the government prioritized power generation to meet the immediate needs of a growth-hungry economy, the country’s power generation capacity quadrupled to over 22,000 MW , not to mention off-grid and captive solar capacities.

Now the availability of electricity is no longer a problem for a factory or a household.

In addition, private sector power producers have played a pivotal role in ending the demand for electric power in the economy, despite concerns about the high cost of their power borne by the government.

The Bangladesh Independent Power Producers Association said in 2018 that it had invested around $ 20 billion in a decade for 43% of the country’s currently installed power generation capacity and would inject $ 50 billion. additional dollars to meet expected demand by 2030 – thanks to the good rate of return offered on injected private capital.

The government, under the power purchase agreements with the companies, guaranteed and facilitated their handsome profits with a good margin in the middle of a certain income, while their income tax was exempt for another 15 years. no duty on imports of machinery for the establishment of factories.

Large stock market investors

In the EBL Securities report, he said under the title “Investment Opportunities in Bangladesh Power Sector”, over 4,500 MW of generating capacity belongs to the 52 power plants wholly or partly owned by 12 companies. listed on the stock exchange. With the exception of two plants from Summit Power and Khulna Power Company which pioneered private sector power generation in the 1990s, all have been installed within the past 11-12 years.

The listed electricity generating entities are Baraka Power, Baraka Patenga Power, Doreen Power, GBB Power, Khulna Power, Shahjibazar Power, Summit Power, United Power, Confidence Cement, Orion Pharma, Paramount Textile and Energypac Power Generations Ltd.

The main exchange market was for the 12 power companies with over Tk 1,400 crore during their initial public offerings (IPOs) over the past decade.

Asrarul Haque said the equity support is stronger than it looks, as equity has allowed companies to get loans 3-4 times to implement their power plant projects on time.

Power plants must provide 20% of the cost of the project in the form of equity, to benefit from foreign loans, a company must ensure 30% of equity.

At present, more than half of the equity of the 12 listed power-generating companies is owned on average by stock investors, Haque said.

In addition to equities, the capital market also caters to the electricity sector by investing in their bonds or preferred shares.

The lucrative return

Since power producers do not need selling and marketing costs, their main expenses from the initial profit margin are spent on debt repayment.

During the 2019-2020 financial year, listed power producers obtained net profit margins ranging from 10% to 69%, depending on their agreement with the government and the financial structure of the companies concerned.

High-investment companies generate an annual return on their used assets at rates ranging from 3.3% to over 16%, while relative to equity, their annual profits vary between 11% and 25% up to l contract expiration of the power plants with the government.

Most of the listed companies have demonstrated their revenue growth by gradually adding new power plants, said Asrarul Haque.

Every year, companies pay out lucrative cash dividends ranging from 10% to 170% of the face value of the shares, which has generated an above-average dividend yield of almost 4.5% this year.

Power producers have generated an average double-digit annual compound capital gain for their investors in the primary market, said Asrarul Haque, whose assets have grown at a rate of more than 15% per year.

Additionally, secondary market investors who bought shares of power producers amid market declines enjoyed a decent double-digit return, including capital gains and dividend yields, every year in mean.

This was a huge return in a decade when the depressed market only eroded investor capital.

A bigger role to come

Haque said the electricity industry is a great story behind how a sector can be supported by the market and pay back its investors.

This allowed the market to further contribute to future capital needs for even greater infrastructure development in the country, he added.

In 2010, the government forecast 17,304 MW of peak electricity demand in 2020 and 33,708 MW by 2030. It also planned to increase the installed capacity to 40,000 MW by 2030.

Throughout 2019-41, power generation alone would need an investment of $ 150 billion, while the power transmission sector would need $ 31 billion and distribution would need. need $ 35 billion, the EBL Securities report cited power sector blueprints to show the sector’s growth potential.

Over the next two decades, an average investment of $ 9 billion would be needed each year for the production, transmission and distribution of electricity.

In addition to its current strength in providing equity capital, the capital market is also becoming a source of funding through bonds, preferred stocks and asset-backed securities like Sukuk, Asrarul Haque said.

He sees an excellent long-term investment opportunity for local and foreign investors in the country’s power sector, as foreign direct investment still accounted for 10.12% of the total sector as of March 2020.

Asrarul said his team has suggested clients look at power company records and details before investing.

The duration of the projects, the terms of the contracts with the government and their accounting transparency are the key points.

He said, for example, that some old power plants may present claims on their sister companies for no apparent reason for intercompany transactions every year, which would deprive public shareholders of the income of the amounts receivable.

The expiration of electricity supply contracts with the government has become a concern for the shareholders of some listed companies.

In addition, the profit margin in contracts should be checked as they are mostly on the decline nowadays.