Biden’s free home test promise could lead to additional costs

We shouldn’t think for a minute that this is some kind of silver bullet that is going to get us universally free and accessible tests, said Sabrina Corlette, co-director of the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at the McCourt School of Public. Policy of Georgetown University. .

Many details depend on the guidance that the departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Treasury are expected to release by January 15.

Jeff Zients, the White House Covid-19 coordinator, said on Friday that the Biden strategy makes home testing free for Americans.

More than 150 million Americans with private health insurance will be able to submit receipts for home tests directly to their health insurance plan, he said. They can go to their local drugstore, they can order online and then get a refund.

spokesperson for major health insurers, including Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, their companies are awaiting advice and will work with administration on implementation.

Michael Bagel, director of public policy at the Alliance of Community Health Plans, told POLITICO that insurance companies support increasing access to medically necessary Covid-19 tests, but warned of the establishment a system for consumers to be reimbursed for home tests they purchase. be an operational challenge for many payers.

Nirav Shah, director of the Maines Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the reimbursement model has the potential to work well as long as home tests are readily available and their insurance is billed immediately. But that’s not likely to happen, according to the White House, most people will need to submit receipts to health plans.

“You’re going to have to go through this manual submission process, which can take weeks or months depending on the volume,” Bagel said.

The involvement of insurance companies can also lead to an increase in the price of tests.

Michael Mina, eMed’s scientific director and long-time supporter of home testing, said the effort to expand access to rapid tests is a step in the right direction, but wondered why the federal government does not contract directly with diagnostic and home testing distribution companies directly to the public at low cost or free of charge.

And Georgetowns Corlette said the new rule, while laudable, could make testing more expensive because of the way the pandemic relief bills were drafted. Some experts are also concerned that consumers will become less price sensitive if they know their health insurance will cover the cost of home tests.

We know that health insurance in our normal health care system makes the prices quite exceptional, it allows the prices to just get out of hand, Mina said. This may prevent the pressure of economic competition between firms.

Bagel, the head of insurers’ policy, has warned that Biden’s strategy will ease the cost of home testing in the short term, but will likely lead to higher health insurance premiums in the future.

But Mara Aspinall, an advisor to the Rockefeller Foundation and a board member of tester OraSure Technologies, said Biden’s plan was an effort. to pull on all the levers to make testing more accessible to Americans. The Biden administration has already invested billions in the testing supply chain and companies are working to increase supply, she said.

We are at a precarious stage. We need manufacturers to meet supply expectations, which means manufacturing the tests, outfitting them and preparing them for distribution, Aspinall said. I think if there are hiccups, we have disruptions.

Ellume CEO Sean Parsons, whose company was the first to receive emergency use authorization for an over-the-counter test last year, also said Biden’s plan would help manage outbreaks. and relieve pressure on health systems.

Demand for popular tests shows no signs of peaking. More than 96,000 positive cases are recorded per day and more cases of the new Omicron variant are detected.

Rachael Fleurence, special assistant to the director of the NIH for Covid-19 diagnostics, told POLITICO of the 800,000 free home tests allocated to New Hampshire thanks to a study investigating the effect of the distribution of free home tests were ordered through Amazon within 24 hours earlier this week.

Were positive enough that the efforts of administrations bear fruit, it just takes time because [manufacturers] are speeding up production lines, Fleurence said. It was very successful and quick in New Hampshire, but if we were across the country we would have varying response rates.

Another challenge for insurers will be to determine if home tests submitted for reimbursement are for workplace screening, which they are not required to cover as part of Biden’s plan.

We may be able to eventually identify patterns, but that would place a significant operational burden on health plans, as well as a financial burden, Bagel said.

The decision to involve private health insurers may expand access to testing for some, but Americans on public insurance and the uninsured will have to seek out free home tests that the government distributes to community sites and clinics. health.

It’s like the most American way to deal with this pandemic, Mina said. It is not efficient, it runs major risks of creating inequalities of access when there are just much simpler solutions.