National Cookie Day Deals: Where to Get the Goods





National Cookie Day, celebrated annually on December 4, is when restaurants and online retailers whip up their best bundles of delicious discounts. Whether you’re looking for classic chocolate chips or gluten-free products, we’ve rounded up some of the best free and discounted cookie deals. Mrs Champs You know the one. Find a variety of offers for National Cookie Day at the company website . Ms. Fields is offering up to 30% off a selection of freebies, like the pewter tower in the shape of a snowman. Insomnia cookies Midnight snacking is even sweeter when it’s free. For a limited time, this cookie delivery company offers six free classic cookies with a purchase of 12. And if you buy four of these big deluxe cookies, you can get two for free. Do you just want one? Insomnia has a free classic at all locations – you don’t even have to buy anything. Metro If you are in New York, Subway tweeted “It’s time for the folks at Chocolate Chip Cookies and Oatmeal Raisin Cookies to put their differences aside for #NationalCookieDay.” The sandwich chain distributes free cookies to 91 Allen Street from December 2 to 5. Maxine’s paradise If gluten free, vegan goodness is what your heart desires, Maxine’s paradise is offering to buy one, get one free on all 7.2 oz bags, 9.0 oz snack boxes and assorted packaging from December 4 to 5. Use code COOKIEDAY at checkout. Tiff’s treats Fans of Tiff’s Treats might be interested in this nice raffle. “Five lucky winners will receive hot cookie deliveries to send to their holiday gift list, a $ 250 Tiff’s Treats gift card AND a one-year subscription to Tiff’s Treats Elites!” here’s how Enter Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip I have one close ? On December 4th, you can get a free cookie if you wear a Santa hat. And until December 6, buying a dozen cookies will get you another one for free. Redeem code COOKIES at the register. Honey & Roses Coffee Co. This online shop prides itself on supporting small businesses. It’s offering 10% off its selection of cookies online, including gluten-free, paleo, and vegan options.

