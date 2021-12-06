Jack Dorsey Logs On To His Bitcoin Missionary Dream Job – TechCrunch

Hello friends and welcome back Weekly review!

Last week, we took a break from contextualizing for some consumer guides. This week we take a look at what’s going on in the mind of a certain Jack Dorsey.

the big thing

As Elon Musk made his way to crypto holiness, Jack Dorsey has been spreading the blockchain gospel much more seriously than most.

As CEO of Twitter, which he was until Monday, when he unexpectedly resigned, most of his most passionate official communications have not focused on the power of the platform. Twitter or even the deep opportunities for his other company, the fintech giant Square. The former dual CEO has spent the last year spreading the bitcoin gospel and using his multi-billion dollar companies to share that same message by pushing crypto-embracing features more aggressively than his peers.

He didn’t mince his words. #Bitcoin will unite a deeply divided country. (and finally: world), he tweeted in August.

At a bitcoin-centric conference in Miami this year, he was even more generous with his praise: For me, Bitcoin changes absolutely everything. What attracts me the most is the ethos, this is what it represents, these are the conditions that created it, which are so rare and so special and so precious. I don’t think there is anything more important in my life to work on and I don’t think there is anything more empowering for people all over the world.

His leadership fervor has led Twitter and Square to embrace bitcoin and blockchain-centric features that lie deep inside the platforms millions of people rely on. In July, Dorsey said that would be a big part of the company’s future. Square’s recent initiatives have included a hardware wallet to store bitcoin and the exploration of building a dedicated bitcoin mining system.

For platforms with a host of unresolved and often urgent issues, Dorsey’s seemingly one-sided public attention to the revolutionary power of bitcoin hasn’t always pleased viewers, who were already worried about whether its status being a dual CEO meant he was less aligned with the needs of his individual businesses. Early last year, activist-investor hedge fund Elliott Management issued a list of demands to the Twitter chief, including Dorsey’s resignation – after quietly increasing a large stake in the company.

Dorseys’ announcement that he was stepping down as CEO of Twitter sent company shares soaring on Monday. While some rejoiced that Twitter could reach its full potential under a full-time CEO, others have speculated on what Dorsey is doing and if he could quit Twitter to start a Web3 business focused solely on technology-based technologies. bitcoin and blockchain. It appears that rather than building a new business from scratch, Dorsey sought to rethink the existing stack of opportunities within his other business, Square. On Wednesday, he announced a radical rebranding, renaming the fintech company initially known for its small plastic credit card dongles, to Block, a not-so-subtle nod to CEO / founder Dorseys who deepens the craze for the blockchain.

Unlike the state-owned companies of yesteryear, which could boost their stock prices by adding Blockchain to their company’s name, Square is not a dime that’s already worth nearly $ 90 billion. At this point, it should be noted that Square has explicitly stated that there will not be a major reorganization accompanying the rebranding, although Square Crypto is getting its own brand. Spiral. That said, it’s hard not to read between the lines, given Dorsey’s bitcoin booster and recent Square initiatives, like hardware wallets and mining platforms, which could reposition the company as crypto. -first.

In many ways, Blocks’ mishmash of properties, including the music streaming app Tidal and the Cash app, seems like a potential full-stack Web3 empire, or it could just mean the opportunity to piss off. a large number of different stakeholders by randomly weaving crypto technologies. into products that do not need it.

other things

Here are a few stories this week that I think you should take a closer look at:

UK antitrust watchdog orders Meta to sell Giphy

Facebook, now Meta, found itself in a regulatory environment that could make it difficult for it to conduct its M&A business as usual. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has ordered Meta to reverse its acquisition of gif giant Giphy and sell the startup. “The merger between Facebook and Giphy has already eliminated a potential challenger in the display advertising market. Without action, it will also allow Facebook to further increase its significant market power in social media, by controlling competitor access to Giphy GIFs, ”one of the group’s executives said in a statement.

Facebook may have changed its name to mask consumer distaste for their corporate brand, but its regulatory issues are not going anywhere.

Facebook’s top crypto official leaves the company

Facebook’s top cryptocurrency expert is leaving the company after years of preparing for an ambitious entry for the company into the crypto world. David Marcus, a long-time supporter of crypto, previously led the company’s Messenger app team. His departure marks another major exit for a longtime Facebook executive in September, Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer announced he was stepping down after 13 years at the company.

Despite being one of the most influential executives in the crypto space, Marcus couldn’t do too much on Facebook due to regulatory pressure. He indicated in his announcement that he would then turn to entrepreneurial activities.

Twitter reorganizes its security policy

Twitter’s new CEO found himself in hot water just a day after taking office as users protested against the company’s new security policies. The policies, designed as a way to prevent harassment and abuse, prohibit the sharing of images or videos of individuals without their consent. When we are notified by represented persons, or an authorized representative, that they have not consented to the sharing of their private image or video, we will remove it, Twitter said in its update. This policy does not apply to media featuring public figures or individuals where the media and accompanying Tweet text is shared in the public interest or adds value to public discourse.

It is a very broad rule which is sure to lead to further controversies. Twitter clearly received more reactions than expected; The larger question is whether this leads to unintended consequences in implementation.

