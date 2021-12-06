Evergrande stock collapses after debt warning





The company’s shares opened lower on Monday and were down nearly 12% by early afternoon as investors worried about that of Evergrande its inability to repay its debt and its risk of contagion to world markets.

“In view of the current state of liquidity (…) there is no guarantee that the group will have sufficient funds to continue to meet its financial obligations”, said Evergrande Friday evening in a stock market file.

The company “plans to actively engage” with offshore creditors on a restructuring plan, he said.

The Guangdong provincial government immediately responded with a statement, saying it summoned Evergrande chairman Xu Jiayin to a meeting on Friday evening. In the statement, the government said it would send a task force to Evergrande to oversee risk management, strengthen internal controls and maintain normal operations, at the company’s request.

Meanwhile, in a series of seemingly coordinated statements, three Chinese regulators, the People’s Bank of China, the banking and insurance regulator, and the securities regulator have reassured that any risk of Evergrande overflowing the real estate market, home owners and the wider financial system can be controlled. Evergrande has struggled to raise funds to pay off lenders as it grapples with over $ 300 billion in liabilities. So far, the company appears to have avoided defaulting on any of its publicly traded offshore bonds by paying late interest before the expiration of the grace periods for each of those bonds. Nonetheless, Friday’s warning is a sign that the company may not be able to make further payments on time on its debt. In the case, Evergrande also said it received a demand from creditors to fulfill its promise to secure a payment of $ 260 million. Creditors can demand an expedited repayment if the company is unable to honor its debts, he added. Monday is also the end of the 30-day grace period for Evergrande to pay interest on two of its dollar-denominated bonds. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng fell 1.2% on Monday, dragged down by real estate and tech stocks. Chinese tech companies fell sharply, following a sharp sell-off of their US-listed shares on Friday. Alibaba lost 4.8% after the company announced it would appoint Toby Xu as the new CFO to succeed Maggie Wu. Baidu fell 4.7% and JD.com fell 3.1%. Other Asian indices were mixed before Monday’s close. The Japanese Nikkei 225 lost 0.2% and the Chinese Shanghai Composite lost 0.1%. But South Korean Kospi rose 0.3%. Dow and S&P 500 futures rebounded Monday from Friday’s losses. Dow futures contracts rose 194 points, or 0.6%. Futures on the S&P 500 were also up 0.6%. But futures on the Nasdaq slipped 1.4%, continuing the downward spiral after the Nasdaq index fell 1.9% on Friday. The technology sale spread to cryptocurrencies over the weekend. Bitcoin plunged more than 20% on Saturday, before recovering some losses on Sunday. On Monday, the digital token was trading around $ 48,796, according to CoinDesk.

