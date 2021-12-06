South Africans brace for worst amid Omicron wave





More than 1,000 miles south in the Western Cape, an event popular with teenagers graduating from high school was called off at the last minute with revelers already there.

“Almost every school that is expected to attend Plett Rage has positive cases,” organizers wrote on social media as they announced their decision to cancel the event. “We are broken. Our event site is built, all staff are ready to welcome you with open arms after months of inactivity.”

An interview of disappointed registrants quickly went viral as they complained about driving six hours and spending hundreds of dollars to be there. “The boys came over to party and it got canceled, just like that,” a teenage boy named Josh told eNCA news channel. “We were bodysurfing and the jol (party) was still going on and we get out of the water and we hear from everyone in the parking lot that it’s gone!”

The unfortunate closings and cancellations come as the country enters its fourth wave of the pandemic. It surpassed the 3 million Covid-19 case mark on Friday as infections skyrocket across the country, days after health officials warned the world of the potentially more contagious Omicron variant. It now dominates daily infections which have quintupled in just one week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter on Monday, adding that nearly a quarter of all Covid-19 tests came back positive.

As Ramaphosa’s government contemplates a nationwide vaccination mandate, some companies are moving forward. South African telecommunications conglomerate MTN announced on Monday that it would require all employees to be fully immunized by January, otherwise they would be made redundant. “As an employer, we have a responsibility to ensure that our workplaces are guided by the highest health and safety standards,” said MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita , in a press release. It follows similar demands from two other large companies headquartered here: lender Standard Bank and insurance company Old Mutual. South Africans are now bracing for what they fear will be another hard lockdown, with many businesses tired by the pandemic expressing little appetite for the crippling economic consequences of potential new restrictions. “It feels like you’re in jail,” Mulusi Gumbo, 38, told CNN, as he handed out hand sanitizer to guests entering a restaurant in suburban Melville. “I’m sick of all these waves and lockdowns.” South African authorities have not indicated that they are considering another shutdown, but speculation is rife that Ramaphosa may announce one during his next Covid speech. The Restaurant Association of South Africa is so concerned about the threat of an economic shutdown that it has written to Ramaphosa, imploring him not to do so. “What we are trying to do is avoid any threat of foreclosure in the restaurant industry,” association CEO Wendy Alberts told SABC News. “We want the government to take responsibility for the fact that it has not properly prepared, or if it has properly prepared the health system, to prove that it can handle or sustain the different waves that are coming.” “Especially for small businesses, I don’t think we can afford to go through another hard foreclosure. I just think it will be very damaging to the economy,” the co-founder of an insurance startup told CNN. , Ndabenhle Ngulube, having lunch with friends in Johannesburg. Each wave of the epidemic has seen a series of punitive restrictions, including a ban on the sale of alcohol – a sore point for a country with a large population of alcohol lovers. This time around, the South African Beer Association went to court to try to get a judge to declare the previous bans “irrational, invalid and overturned”. Ndabenhle, 31, says he’s doing his best to be careful while enjoying the holidays. “I try to stay safe and careful, but at the same time, I at least try to have a little fun.” Anti-vaccine sentiment Gauteng province, which includes the city of Johannesburg, appears to be the epicenter of the upsurge in cases and the Omicron variant. But the city ignored this latest fear. A Friday night raid by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and city administrators found revelers partying as usual in parts of the city center. Newly elected mayor Mpho Phalatse, a doctor, tweeted that she was “disturbed by the level of lawlessness” she saw. “None of the nightclubs visited were screening customers for Covid, filling out attendance records, managing numbers, providing ventilation and other Covid protocols. No more!” Even though public health authorities have encouraged South Africans to get vaccinated, hesitation persists in parts of society. Some are still not convinced despite the Omicron variant fuel a push in cases across the country, and early research indicating that the variant is more likely to re-infect people. “I think in the last 18 to 24 months disinformation and conspiracy theories have won and science has lost,” Ndabenhle’s friend Passmore Musungwa told CNN. Musungwa is a 33-year-old pharmacist who has witnessed the waves of the pandemic and growing anti-vaccine sentiment firsthand in the hospital where he works. “It just tells you that we need to rethink the way we do science communication, because it’s not about learning but about understanding what the scientific method is, so people can have confidence in science.” Another friend at their table recently decided to get the vaccine because she needed it to travel to see her sister. “I think everyone right now is a little tired of Covid and the new variant, Omicron,” Kgali Molefe, 29, told CNN. She bristles at friends or family members who have sent her various articles explaining why she should get the vaccine. “I know how to do research myself … I just think everyone should be treated fairly in terms of making the decisions they want to make when they’re ready.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/06/africa/south-africa-omicron-covid-surge-intl/index.html

