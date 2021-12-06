10 cases of Covid-19 identified on a cruise ship bound for New Orleans





All crew members and passengers are fully vaccinated and all 10 cases are asymptomatic, the cruise line said in a statement.

“Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health, the City of New Orleans and the Port of New Orleans are aware of and are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to initiate existing COVID-19 agreements and protocols with the cruise line, ”the city said in a press release on Saturday.

Wade Berry said he was on the ship with three friends, celebrating his recovery from cancer, but he did not hear of the positive cases until he read the statement from the New Orleans mayor’s office that his sister sent him.

Everyone on board was tested on Saturday, while the ship was still at sea, Berry told CNN as he traveled from New Orleans to his home in Dallas on Sunday.

“We did two cruises before this one and we didn’t have to do one. It was very shocking and completely out of the blue.” Berry said he believed this was due to new government rules requiring testing. Saturday night, “Everything went as usual,” he said. “The show continued and the bars were open. Everything was normal.” When questioning the ship’s medical team about the cases, he was told he would have been briefed and isolated if he had tested positive. “I think they should have told us something,” he said. The passengers underwent a home test in three days, Berry said. New cases of Covid-19 in the United States are now averaging over 100,000 a day, shortly after millions of Americans traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday. The seven-day moving average of new cases was 121,437 on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Prior to this week, the United States last surpassed 100,000 cases per day in early October. Norwegian Breakaway departed New Orleans on November 28 carrying 3,200 people and stopped in Belize and Mexico. The ship was due to return to New Orleans on Sunday, according to the cruise line’s official website. The cruise line is adhering to relevant quarantine and isolation protocols, the statement said. Anyone disembarking from the ship will be tested for Covid-19. Anyone who tests positive for the virus will either have to return home in a personal vehicle or continue to self-isolate in accommodations provided by the cruise line. “We take this matter very seriously and will continue to work closely with the CDC, the office of Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health, and the City and Port of New Orleans,” he said. declared Norwegian Cruise Line. There has been no change in future trips planned for the ship, the cruise line said. “We will provide additional updates to affected customers where appropriate,” Norwegian Cruise Line said.

