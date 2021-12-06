Lucid Motors subpoenaed by the SEC for its PSPC deal. Stocks plunge





The company said the investigation “appears to concern” the PSPC agreement that made it public earlier this year, as well as “certain projections and statements.” Lucid LCID raised $ 4 billion through its merger with Churchill Capital Corp., which was a shell company created to go public without having to go through the typical IPO process. The deal was announced in February and the shares began trading on the Nasdaq in July. Lucid, founded by Peter Rawlinson, former Tesla engineer, is a relatively hot electric vehicle company, although it just started its first delivery of electric vehicles at the end of October. Its Lucid Air Dream Edition has been certified by the EPA to travel 520 miles on a single charge, the longest range of any pure battery electric vehicle to date, including any Tesla. And the Lucid Air was named MotorTrend Car of the Year in October. Lucid’s shares have nearly doubled since they started trading on the Nasdaq. Lucid is the latest in a growing group of newbie electric vehicles with big questions about financial projections. Shares of Nikola, which plans to make electric and fuel cell trucks, plunged in September 2020 after Hindenburg Research, a short seller, accused it of “complex fraud.” Hindenburg claimed that Nikola’s products were much further from reaching the market than they had advertised. Its founder, Trevor Milton, was forced to resign and in February the company’s own internal investigation found he had misled investors. Milton now faces federal criminal charges, as well as charges from the SEC that he cheated on investors. Another electric truck start-up, Lordstown Motors, was also affected by a report from Hindenburg, which raised questions about orders for its trucks. Its CEO and CFO were also forced to resign. The two companies also went public through the use of a PSPC, and both negotiated high prices before questions were asked about their claims about future plans and sales. And none of the company’s stock recovered. Both are down almost 90% from their records.

