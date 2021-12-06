J&J Covid vaccine booster increased immune response after Pfizer vaccine, study finds





Their small study of 65 volunteers who all initially received two doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine showed that using the J&J Janssen vaccine as a booster produced a slower but more sustained antibody response against the original strain of the virus, as well as the Delta. and the Beta variants, they said. The Pfizer / BioNTech booster produced a faster, stronger immune response that waned more quickly, their study suggested. “Both vaccines increase antibody titers very well. By week four, neutralizing antibody levels were comparable,” Dr. Dan Barouch of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, who led the study team. But after four weeks, antibody levels began to drop in people who were boosted with the Pfizer vaccine while they continued to rise in people who received J & J’s vaccine. J & J’s vaccine also increased the number of immune cells called CD8 T cells. Antibodies are a first line of immune protection that can prevent a virus from infecting cells, while T cells later enter and destroy infected cells. This defense of T cells does not prevent mild infections, but may prevent them from progressing to serious disease. Although the study does not include the Omicron variant, Barouch said the findings could be important in finding ways to combat the latter variant. “For variants such as the Omicron that might partially escape antibody responses, CD8 T cell responses may be particularly relevant for protection,” he said. “We think they’re relevant in general, but they can become particularly relevant if a variant emerges that can largely escape antibodies.” “Now we don’t know for sure about Omicron yet, but as I’m sure you know there has been a lot of concern or speculation that it could lead to at least some degree, may – to be a substantial degree of vaccine-induced antibody escape. For a boost, you want a boost to increase both antibody and T-cell responses. “ Barouch said his team submitted the results to a peer-reviewed journal and in the meantime they have been published online, without peer review, on the site MedRxiv preprint server.

