Listeria monocytogenes contamination fears trigger recall





Alexander & Hornung, a St. Clair Shores, Michigan facility and business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., is recalling approximately 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, says the USDA’s Food Safety and Food Inspection Service (FSIS). The products were produced on different dates. The recalled products with the associated dates are listedhere. Show labels here. The recalled products carry the EST establishment number. M10125 inside USDA inspection mark. These items were shipped to retail outlets nationwide. The problem was discovered when the company informed FSIS that the product was sampled positively. Listeria monocytogenes results. There have been no confirmed reports of side effects from the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider. Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that mainly affects the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, as well as pregnant women and their newborns. Less frequently, people outside of these risk groups are affected. FSIS is concerned that some products may be found in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products must be discarded or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS regularly performs recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling companies notify their customers of the recall and that action is taken to ensure the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website atwww.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. LISTERIA About Listeria infections Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can still cause serious and sometimes fatal infections. Anyone who has eaten a recalled product and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should see a physician and inform their physician of the possible exposure to Listeria. In addition, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms of food poisoning over the next several weeks, as it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis develop. Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle pain, severe headache, and stiff neck. Specific lab tests are needed to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses. Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients with weakened immune systems are especially at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women have only mild flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature labor, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth. (To subscribe to Food Safety News for free, Click here.)

