Cancel $ 2.9 billion in student loans for these borrowers now. Here is what you need to know. Student loans In a letter to US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, 14 US senators, including Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), want the Biden administration to cancel student loans for the military. According to senators, there are approximately 200,000 military personnel who collectively owe $ 2.9 billion. (Here’s who qualifies for the student loan waiver right now). Student loan cancellation if you meet these conditions The Biden administration has relaxed the rules for canceling student loans, which will result in the cancellation of $ 4.5 billion in student loans for student loan borrowers. The Department of Education has announced that $ 2 billion in student loans will be canceled in a few weeks. This includes 30,000 new student loan borrowers in addition to the 20,000 student loan borrowers who have already had $ 715 million in canceled student loans in recent weeks. Overall, Biden has now canceled $ 11.5 billion in student loans since taking office in January. What explains this increase in student loan forgiveness? After years of a whopping 98% rejection rate for the civil service loan cancellation program, the Biden administration announced major changes to student loan cancellation, including what student loan payments count towards the cancellation of the student loan; who types of student loans should count towards the cancellation of the student loan; which employers be eligible for a student loan forgiveness; and when student loan payments start counting for student loan cancellation. For example: < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> past student loan payments for FFELP loans are now eligible;

past student loan payments for Perkins loans are now eligible;

past student loan payments that were late or in the wrong amount are now eligible;

past student loan payments made under the Bad Student Loan Repayment Plan are now eligible; and

for active duty military service members, student loan payments under forbearance and deferral are now eligible to count towards student loan cancellation. Despite all of these changes to student loan cancellation, Biden will not cancel student loans until student loan relief ends on January 31, 2022. Student loan cancellation: what senators want The 14 senators want to ensure that active members of military service get the student loan forgiveness promised under the public service loan forgiveness program. That said, they are not calling on the Biden administration to enact automatic student loan cancellation for all active-duty military personnel. Instead, they ask: Student loan forgiveness for serving military members as promised under new program changes that would account for student loan payments even if military members are on hold or deferred (how to qualify for automatic student loan forgiveness) ;

Ensuring that service members do not lose federal student assistance benefits as a result of their military service;

Student loan relief through these changes to help active duty members, veterans and their families plan for their financial future;

The Department of Education will ensure that data sharing with the US Department of Defense is implemented promptly so that service members can obtain student loan relief (student loan cancellation will not be available for everyone, but this plan is available now); and

The Department of Education to codify these regulatory changes. At present, these major changes to the student loan exemption are only temporary. By October 31, 2022, student loan borrowers must submit a limited student loan forgiveness waiver to ensure that their previously ineligible student loan payments are factored into the student loan forgiveness. It will be interesting whether the Biden administration keeps these changes temporary or codifies them permanently. While military service members will receive student loan relief from these major changes, all student loan borrowers will have to start repaying their student loans from February 1, 2022. With the end of the temporary loan relief. student loans approaching, it is essential that you have a game plan to tackle student loan debt. Here are some popular ways to pay off student loans and save money: Student loans: related reading Biden won’t cancel student loans until student loan relief ends How to qualify for the automatic student loan exemption How to request a limited student loan forgiveness Education Department to Cancel $ 2 Billion in Student Loans

