More than 230,000 books recalled for a possible listeria





Check your refrigerator for fully cooked ham and pepperoni products from Alexander & Hornung. The Michigan-based company is recalling the products due to possible exposure to Listeria monocytogenes. The recall was announced Sunday by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Alexander & Hornung, which is also a unit of Perdue Premium Meat Co., Inc., said it has voluntarily recalled 234,391 pounds of 17 processed meat products. So far, no illness has been reported. In a press release published on its website, alexanderhornung.com, the company said “there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment, the voluntary recall is being initiated out of excess of caution.” What is Starlink? :In the satellite business that could make Elon Musk a billionaire. Licking your fingers is gone:Is a shortage of tender chicken going? The recalled products include fully cooked and private label products manufactured for its retail customers, including Alexander & Hornung Spiral Sliced ​​Ham and Niman Ranch Applewood Smoked Raw Ham. You will find a complete list of products here. The products affected by the recall carry the EST establishment number. M10125 inside USDA inspection mark. The recalled items vary in size and have multiple best-selling or best-use dates. The concern, according to FSIS, is that consumers have the products in their refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have these products should not consume them. Products must be discarded or returned to the store where they were purchased. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, consuming food contaminated with the listeria bacteria can cause serious or fatal infections in children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns. born. The CDC says that approximately 1,600 people contract listeriosis in the United States each year. Consumers can call the Alexander & Hornung hotline: 866-866-3703 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for more information. Symptoms of listeria infection The CDC says the symptoms of listeria infection can be different depending on the person and the part of the body affected. Healthy people may have a high fever, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Symptoms usually begin one to four weeks after eating foods contaminated with listeria. But they can also start up to 70 days after exposure, according to the CDC. Pregnant women Typically, pregnant women only experience fever and other flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue and muscle pain. However, infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature labor, or potentially fatal infection of the newborn. Higher risk than pregnant women Symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and seizures in addition to fever and muscle pain. Source: cdc.gov. Contact Detroit Free Press Culinary Editor Sue Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: 313-222-6872 or [email protected] Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter. Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber to the Free Press.

