



Most watch enthusiasts will agree that owning a Patek Philippe watch means you’ve entered the big watch leagues. But, for added cachet, what if the watch face featured the name of the retailer, say, Tiffany & Company, and its signature robins color was egg blue? And, for even more, what if the model was a version of Ref. 5711, the Nautilus in steel, one of the most coveted wristwatches in the world? Well, then you would have the equivalent of a clockwork unicorn, the hypothetical value of which could rewrite the used watch sales record book. Until today, the world of luxury watchmaking was not aware of such a timepiece. But fantasy must meet reality later this month, when the model is due to be delivered to Tiffany stores in New York; Beverly Hills, California; and San Francisco.

Known as Ref. 5711 / 1A-018, this Nautilus will be limited to 170 pieces to honor the 170th anniversary of Patek Philippes’ partnership with Tiffany, including a piece the retailer plans to give to Phillips for its New York watch auctions Saturday, the proceeds of which will go to The Nature Conservancy, a global environmental organization. We’ve worked with Tiffany for so long, said Thierry Stern, chairman of Patek Phillipes, during a video call in mid-November. It is our oldest retailer in the United States. I grew up with Tiffany and I don’t even talk about business; it was a part of my family. The business arrangement between the companies dates back to 1851, when Tiffany became the Swiss company’s first authorized US reseller. Over the years, the deal has survived numerous changes in ownership, including the purchase of the watchmaker by the Stern family in 1932 and the $ 16.2 billion acquisition of Tiffany, completed in January, by LVMH Word Hennessy Louis Vuitton. Mr Stern said he wanted to let Tiffany know that you did a good job, especially now that the milestone of its sale to LVMH has been taken. But, I’m not sure it’s a gift for them, he added. This can be a big problem. They may not realize how difficult it will be to choose clients.

Perhaps this is the understatement of the year. The frenzy that is sure to erupt among longtime Patek Philippe collectors and important Tiffany clients over these 170 timepieces is likely to be almost unprecedented.

Introduced in 2006, Ref. 5711 itself a refined version of the original Nautilus from 1976, a luxury stainless steel sports watch influenced by nautical motifs and designed by the famous Gerald Genta has long been one of the most sought-after wristwatches in the world. ‘industry. But towards the start of the coronavirus pandemic, prices for used parts started to climb. Earlier this year, when Patek Philippe announced the discontinuation of the model, the aftermarket responded by pegging it at nearly four times its retail value of $ 34,890. In February, Mr Stern said that collectors, some of whom had put their names on waiting lists that lasted eight or even ten years, could find hope in his decision to give the lap of honor to the model. (Patek Philippe sells its timepieces through a tightly controlled network of retailers around the world.) We will have a surprise final series of the Ref. 5711, then said Mr. Stern. And that’s not what was left in the pipeline. This victory lap was the Ref. 5711-1A-014, a much sought-after olive-green-dialed version launched in April, priced at $ 34,890. Three months later, a piece, still in its factory-sealed packaging, sold for 416,000 euros, or $ 466,625, at an Antiquorum auction in Monaco.

I’m convinced that if a Tiffany signed green dial surfaced it would make $ 800,000, said John Reardon, founder of Collectability, an educational platform and online retailer of vintage Patek Philippes. (Mr. Reardon typically commented on retailer-signed dials, not the Tiffany Blue watch in particular.) Double signature watches were relatively popular in the 20th century, when watchmakers including Patek Philippe and Rolex honored their relationships with retailers such as Serpico y Laino in Caracas, Venezuela; Beyer in Zurich; and Freccero & Cia. in Montevideo, Uruguay, by stamping the names on the faces of their timepieces. But models were not always in demand. Twenty years ago, a number of collectors characterized retailers’ signatures on a Patek Philippe dial as nothing more than graffiti, Mr Reardon said. Now, he continued, collectors value the original condition above all else. When you find a beautiful dial with a retailer’s signature, it often indicates that the dial is original and unrestored, Mr Reardon said. These iconic Patek Philippe references signed by retailers are considered reference trophies. For reasons that may have to do with Tiffany’s enduring relationship with Patek Philippe, Tiffany signed pieces have a special magic and tend to go to loyal collectors rather than opportunists looking for quick cash, Mr. Reardon. (Indeed, the company is the only retailer in the world whose name continues to appear on a Patek Philippe dial.)

Everything comes at a price, but not for these collectors, he says. This Tiffany signature is something sacred to them, something priceless and something to keep in their families.

The new model will cost $ 52,635. A spokeswoman for Patek Philippe said the higher price was related to the extra work involved in customizing and producing a small series. Tiffany executives were not available to comment on the watch. (Mr Stern said he discussed the limited edition with Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of products and communications at Tiffany. His father, Bernard Arnault, is the chief executive of LVMH.) But this is one more innovation since the takeover of LVMH joins the collaboration with Supreme, the Beyonc and Jay-Z advertising campaign and the brand’s very first line of men’s engagement rings, increasing the level of buzz around the heritage brand. Mr Stern hinted at another detail that could make the model and detailing even more appealing: in addition to a commemorative inscription on the sapphire crystal caseback indicating Tiffany & Co. Patek Philippe’s 170th anniversary 1851-2021, the watch includes what filmmakers and software companies call an Easter egg. I’m very curious how long it will take people to find out that there is a secret about each part, Mr Stern said. He paused before adding a comment that seemed to acknowledge what many in the watchmaking world might ask for when reading the Limited Edition: is Patek Philippe for sale and the buyer will be- he Tiffany’s parent company?

It’s funny; it’s not commercial, Mr Stern said of the Easter egg. And only a family business can do it.

