Business
Omicron detected in those 17 states, Georgia is latest reportable case
Top line
Cases of the recently detected variant of the omicron coronavirus have been identified in over 40 countries and 17 United States Sunday, the numbers are expected to rise in the United States, according to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Highlights
The state of Georgia confirmed its first case of omicron in an Atlanta resident who had recently traveled from South Africa, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Sunday.
California was the first state to report an omicron case on Wednesday, and others were subsequently found in Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, new York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.
CDC’s Dr Rochelle Walensky said This week Sunday that the agency is monitoring cases closely and knows that omicron has more mutations than previous variants, but that it is not yet clear to what extent omicron is transmissible or to what extent existing Covid vaccines are effective against him.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
She stressed that the main concern remains the dominant delta variant, which she says accounts for around 99.9% of new cases of Covid-19 in the United States.
Key context
More … than 40 countries have identified cases of omicron since it was first reported by South African health authorities, where the variant is rapid spread. His too been found in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UK and beyond. Reports from South Africa suggest that the omicron is spreading there twice as fast as the delta. More broadly, the World Health Organization indicated that understanding the severity level of the Omicron variant will take days to weeks.
Tangent
At Sunday US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy echoed separately statements shared by President Joe Biden and the WHO that the emergence of omicron is a cause for vigilance but not for panic.
Crucial quote
I think getting a lot of immunity right now will be of critical importance, masking yourself right now, Walensky noted. Doing all of these things will help prevent a more aggressive omicron flare.
What to watch out for
What we don’t know yet is how transmissible it will be, how well our vaccines will work, whether it will lead to more serious illness, Walensky omicron said on Sunday.
Further reading
U.S. omicron cases expected to rise, CDC director says (ABC News)
With so many unknowns on omicron, when will we have answers? (ABC News)
How many states is Omicron in now? (New York Times)
Scientists say Omicron is spreading twice as fast as Delta in South Africa and may be more likely to re-infect (Forbes)
Zambia records cases of Omicron as new strain spreads (Al Jazeera)
Covid: Don’t panic over Omicron variant, WHO says (BBC News)
Comprehensive coverage and live updates on the coronavirus
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/teakvetenadze/2021/12/05/omicron-detected-in-these-16-states/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]