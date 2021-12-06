BuzzFeed’s stock lists on the Nasdaq





It was both a celebration of BuzzFeed, the digital media brand known for its lists, quizzes, and journalism, and a scene embodying it, or at least the way it wants to be seen. Shares of BuzzFeed, which trade under the symbol “BFZD”, opened Monday at $ 10.99 per share. It then jumped over 40%, then fell back. In January, 850 Fifth Avenue Partners, the ad hoc acquisition company that merged with BuzzFeed to IPO, fixed its initial public offering at $ 10 per share. On Friday, it had closed at $ 9.62 per share. BuzzFeed’s agreement to go public through SPAC began with the formal acquisition of Complex, a media company with popular franchises such as “Hot Ones.” Last year, BuzzFeed announced the acquisition of HuffPost, and Peretti made it clear that he wanted to integrate more media brands into what is now known as BuzzFeed, Inc. “The big thing digital media needs for consolidation is a strong public company and we wanted to be the first,” said Peretti recently. Recount Bloomberg. While the Flying Cat and other entertainment may have portrayed a celebratory start to trading, behind the scenes there is a lot of uncertainty. After some investors pulled out, BuzzFeed only raised $ 16 million when it went public; june announcement of the movement said the PSPC had about $ 288 million in cash. BuzzFeed has also raised around $ 150 million in debt financing. “It doesn’t change our strategy,” Peretti said recently. Recount the FT of the increase lower than expected. “I am not an expert in SAVS. I just see SAVS as a means for us.” Peretti Recount CNBC Monday, they “anticipated” the withdrawals. “We entered a very hot SPAC market, where even companies that weren’t very good companies were rising at very high valuations, raising a lot of cash,” Peretti said. said on CNBC. “We just have this year not three or four years on half a billion dollars in revenue. We’re a real company that could have taken a traditional IPO route.” BuzzFeed’s stock market performance will serve as an indicator for the rest of the media industry. Other media companies have considered going public through SPAC. But Vice, for example, said it recently halted its efforts as the PSPC market cooled. If BuzzFeed can prove this is a viable way forward, its digital media peers could follow.

