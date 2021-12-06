China cuts RRR as Evergrande, Kaisa face deadlines

China’s leaders have a wide array of tools to stop the panic, including their grip on the banking and financial sectors and their ability to silence shocking media headlines. Yet authorities are taking additional measures to contain the damage.

Chinese banking regulators on Monday loose the amount of money banks need to set aside for rainy days, giving them greater lending capacity amid real estate issues and signs of slowing growth. Monday, the Politburo of the Communist Parties noted the government should support the commercial housing market to better meet the reasonable housing needs of homebuyers and foster the healthy development and virtuous cycle of the real estate industry.

Over the weekend, officials in the southern province of Guangdong, where Evergrande’s headquarters are located, sent a team of experts to the company to help it straighten its finances. The authorities did not say if they were ready to intervene to keep it afloat.

The move came after Evergrande shocked both the market and regulators by revealing on Friday night that it would no longer be able to meet its financial obligations and that it would start talks with its creditors over a restructuring plan. of its debt. The government then summoned Evergrandes founder Xu Jiayin, while regulators issued a series of statements to assure the market that the company’s woes would not spill over into the wider economy.

Chinese regulators blamed Evergrandes management for its problems, while trying to persuade the public that the rest of the financial system was safe. The central bank has blamed the mismanagement and reckless expansion of Evergrandes. The banking and insurance regulator noted he was concerned about recent developments but added that Evergrandes’ problems would not have any negative impact on the normal operations of the financial industry. The securities regulator noted the real estate sector as a whole has remained healthy and is committed to supporting reasonable and normal financing for developers.