China cuts RRR as Evergrande, Kaisa face deadlines
China’s debt-laden real estate market is on the verge of doing its books, as China Evergrande Group and another struggling property developer face multi-million dollar payment deadlines in a test of Beijing’s narrative that it can handle the threat to the Chinese economy.
Evergrande, with bills totaling $ 300 billion or more, will need to find more than $ 82 million in cash by the end of Monday in the United States to fend off creditors. The developer noted late last week that he was unable to make a separate payment worth $ 260 million, an indication investors took to signify the start of his eventual demise. Its shares fell 20% Monday in Asia.
Other struggling developer Kaisa Group is due to pay bondholders $ 400 million on Tuesday after noted he failed last week to get investor approval to renegotiate the terms.
The Chinese real estate sector has kept global markets on the prowl for months as developers struggle to find cash to pay their skyrocketing debts. They have been hampered by slowing demand from home buyers, falling house prices in many Chinese cities and Beijing’s crackdown on excessive bank lending.
Chinese real estate developers have $ 1.3 billion in U.S. dollar bond payments due this month. By April, that number will rise to $ 17 billion, according to an estimate by Goldman Sachs.
If Evergrande and Kaisa miss their payments, China’s leaders could find themselves in a difficult position. They risk destabilizing the real estate market and the financial system if large companies suddenly collapse. But if they step in to help, they could send the message that they will come to the rescue of real estate companies that have racked up mountains of debt.
Regulators are now between a rock and a hard place, said Larry Hu, chief China economist at the Macquarie Group.
If they blink, more excessive risk-taking will certainly come in the future, he added. If they don’t, the downturn in real estate would inflict more pain on the economy.
China’s leaders have a wide array of tools to stop the panic, including their grip on the banking and financial sectors and their ability to silence shocking media headlines. Yet authorities are taking additional measures to contain the damage.
Chinese banking regulators on Monday loose the amount of money banks need to set aside for rainy days, giving them greater lending capacity amid real estate issues and signs of slowing growth. Monday, the Politburo of the Communist Parties noted the government should support the commercial housing market to better meet the reasonable housing needs of homebuyers and foster the healthy development and virtuous cycle of the real estate industry.
Over the weekend, officials in the southern province of Guangdong, where Evergrande’s headquarters are located, sent a team of experts to the company to help it straighten its finances. The authorities did not say if they were ready to intervene to keep it afloat.
The move came after Evergrande shocked both the market and regulators by revealing on Friday night that it would no longer be able to meet its financial obligations and that it would start talks with its creditors over a restructuring plan. of its debt. The government then summoned Evergrandes founder Xu Jiayin, while regulators issued a series of statements to assure the market that the company’s woes would not spill over into the wider economy.
Chinese regulators blamed Evergrandes management for its problems, while trying to persuade the public that the rest of the financial system was safe. The central bank has blamed the mismanagement and reckless expansion of Evergrandes. The banking and insurance regulator noted he was concerned about recent developments but added that Evergrandes’ problems would not have any negative impact on the normal operations of the financial industry. The securities regulator noted the real estate sector as a whole has remained healthy and is committed to supporting reasonable and normal financing for developers.
By relaxing the loans while adopting a shrill tone against Evergrande, Chinese executives seem to indicate that they are prepared to let the company fail but are taking steps to ensure the protection of the economy as a whole, Tao Wang said, chief economist for China at the Swiss bank. UBS.
It appears that at least one question regarding Evergrande has been answered that the company is not too big to fail, in terms of default, Ms. Wang said.
Many of China’s real estate industry’s problems stem from government decisions aimed at taming the reckless borrowing habits of China’s biggest real estate developers. Worried about a real estate bubble, the central bank last year created three red lines: rules that forced real estate companies to reduce their debt levels before looking for more money.
Evergrande’s financial woes, which first surfaced over the summer, have spilled over into the wider real estate market, making it harder for other developers to raise funds. In September, the company alarmed global markets after nearly defaulting on a US dollar bond payment. Evergrande has since made a series of 11 hour payments on other bonds.
Cut off from bank funding, other real estate developers quickly discovered that the dollar bond market was also becoming more difficult to tap.
On paper, Evergrande has over $ 300 billion in unpaid bills to bondholders, vendors and others, while some analysts believe it could also have almost as much on the books. New financial obligations have also started to emerge, such as the high-interest loan repayments she owed employees after pressuring them to lend money when she found herself in dire straits earlier this year. And when Evergrande said last week that bondholders had demanded a $ 260 million payment, it was the first time the company had publicly acknowledged the bond.
Evergrande could have more than $ 156 billion in hidden debt, according to a Goldman Sachs estimate.
Several other real estate developers defaulted on their debts, including Fantasia, a luxury real estate company that surprised the market because it had never missed a payment.
It is not known how far Beijing will go to stop the risk of contagion throughout the industry. Kaisa, under pressure to make a final payment on her bond on Tuesday, is China’s largest borrower of overseas debt after Evergrande.
More and more developers have looming payment deadlines. China Aoyuan Property Group, a small developer, said investors are demanding $ 651 million in bond payments.
To survive, Chinese real estate companies may need to find new sources of liquidity.
Fantasia offered a glimpse of how he hopes to cope on Monday. On his social media account, he posted an interview with Pan Jun, the president, with the headline Confront a Person with Fear of Death and they will fight for a living.
Mr. Pan described how the company bid for land earlier this year even though it couldn’t find new capital. He also said the company did not fully understand the meaning of Beijing’s three red lines.
The government already regulates and repeats the regulations over and over again, Pan said. But we don’t have a service to warn us of the risks.
Now that the company had learned from its mistakes, he said, it would actively communicate with its bondholders and regulators every day.
Referring to the phenomenon of lying flat, in which some Chinese young people try to relax rather than having a strenuous working life, Pan added, we do not lie flat.
