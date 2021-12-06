Bitcoin Dips Into Weekend Trading, With Markets Facing Renewed Volatility





The prices of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, suddenly plunged over the weekend, falling nearly 20% amid a widespread retreat by investors from risky assets. After peaking at over $ 68,000 in early November, the price of the popular trading vehicle had fallen for most of the month. Bitcoin was around $ 53,500 at the end of the standard U.S. trading session on Friday. But unlike stocks and bonds, which have set trading hours, cryptocurrencies trade around the clock and over weekends. Bitcoin continued to decline after the end of the US trading day on Friday and suddenly collapsed around 11:30 p.m., when it fell about $ 10,000, or nearly 20%, in a matter of minutes, then stabilized at around $ 42,300. By noon by Sunday it had recouped much of those sudden losses, climbing to around $ 48,600, about 9% below Friday afternoon’s trading level.

The massive sell-off in cryptoassets comes as financial markets have been hit by two waves of uncertainty, reigniting trade volatility. The arrival of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus suddenly clouded previously optimistic expectations for a wide reopening of the economy. At the same time, the Federal Reserve has turned to a more hawkish stance of Wall Street jargon to favor higher interest rates.

Many analysts believe the low interest rate policies and money-printing programs the Fed has put in place since the pandemic began in 2020 have been a critical source of momentum for riskier investments. such as stocks and, increasingly, cryptocurrencies. And some cryptocurrency skeptics believe Bitcoin investors could suffer further pain if the Fed continues to focus on tackling surprisingly high inflation, rather than supporting the economy’s growth. We believe Bitcoin is likely to drop significantly in 2022 as the Fed stops its excessive injection of liquidity into capital markets, wrote Jay Hatfield, managing director of Infrastructure Capital Management, a New York-based fund management firm, in an email. Since Bitcoin / cryptocurrency has no intrinsic value, it will be one of the first asset classes to be sold.

