NYC Bagel Shops suffering from a shortage of cream cheese





A crippling shortage of cream cheese is leaving New York bagel stores scrambling to stock their schmears. The New York Times reports that the city’s top bagel destinations, including Absolute Bagels on the Upper West Side and Tompkins Square Bagels in the East Village, struggle to find cream cheese, a staple of New York bagels, in a context of continued shortage of the national supply chain. Stores in the city typically consume thousands of pounds of cream cheese every two weeks, according to the Times. But the shortage upsets that pace: Zabars only has enough cream cheese to last the next 10 days, according to the CEO of Manhattan Institutions. Tompkins Square Bagels owner Christopher Pugliese tells the Times that an 800-pound cream cheese order the store was expecting last week never materialized, forcing them to make do on weekends with a case of individually wrapped three-pound cream cheese sticks . Homeowners don’t expect the shortage to go away anytime soon, according to the Times. They say it is too early to say whether order limits or price increases can be instituted to survive the crisis. Two decades-old Midtown restaurants lose their homes Greek mainstay Molyvos and the casual Park Caf restaurant, both located inside the Wellington Hotel in Midtown, have been given eviction notices, the New York Post reports. The hotel owner invoked a demolition clause on the property, according to the To post, which means that the company may be preparing for a permanent shutdown. Establishments must vacate the property before January 1. City plans to add a reminder requirement for indoor meals Major Bill de Blasio tells WNYCs Brian Lehrer last Friday that city officials will analyze whether or not to change New York’s vaccination requirement for indoor activities, including dining out, to include a reminder. Starbucks union push gets a boost from Bernie Set a reminder for this one: Senator Bernie Sanders is live streaming a town hall with Starbucks employees in Buffalo, New York, tonight at 8 p.m. to discuss ongoing employee organizing efforts.

