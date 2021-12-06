New York to force Covid vaccines on all private sector workers





The new decision, which De Blasio announced on MSNBC on Monday, means everyone working in the city will now be subject to a vaccination warrant.

“The more universal they are, the more likely employees are to say okay it’s about time. I will. Because you can’t move from one industry to another or from one company to another. C ‘is something that must be universal to protect us all, ”said De Blasio.

At a press conference later Monday, De Blasio said the vaccination mandate is the best way to avoid a return to business closures and other public events that other countries have ordered as Covid cases continue to increase.

“We have to take very bold steps. We are seeing restrictions start to come back. We are seeing closures,” he said. “We can’t let these restrictions revert. We can’t have closures in New York.”

Children aged 5 to 11 in New York City will now also be required to show proof of at least one shot before being allowed access to indoor meals, a gym or entertainment, announced the mayor. Adults will now need to show proof of two vaccinations for these areas. The mayor is convinced that the warrants will hold in court. “Our health commissioner has put in place a series of warrants. They’ve won every time in courts, state courts, and federal courts. And that’s because they’re universal and consistent. And they aim to protect the public at this time from a clear and present danger, ”said De Blasio. City employees were already subject to vaccination warrants. But a federal mandate for companies with 100 or more employees to require vaccines or weekly tests from its employees is on hold due to legal challenges. Many large employers, including some Wall Street banks and tech companies with offices in the city, have implemented their own vaccine mandates. Surprise announcement The announcement caught business leaders off guard. “We had no idea,” Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of the influential business group Partnership for New York City, told CNN Monday. Wylde said she was “surprised” to learn of the new health restrictions through the media, as local leaders typically informed the business community of such a change. “It is not known whether the city has the power to issue such a warrant,” Wylde said, adding that city business leaders are “very supportive” of the vaccines. While New York employers aren’t against vaccination warrants, Wylde said business leaders are looking for more information on how this new ordinance will be enforced and whether employees can opt out through tests. Municipal workers were already faced with such a mandate. “Employers don’t want to be enforcement agents,” Wylde said. Business leaders are also concerned about navigating the maze of federal, state and municipal health policies. For example, unlike the city, New York State does not have a vaccination mandate for private employers. And the Biden administration’s vaccination mandate for employers with 100 or more employers has been delayed by court challenges. “General public health protocols and immunization mandates need to be coordinated and consistent with each other,” Wylde said. Wylde said there were concerns about the lack of coordination of federal, state and municipal health policies.

