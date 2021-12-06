Global electric vehicle company Arrival establishes battery module micro-factory in Charlotte





CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (December 6, 2021) Arrival, a UK-based global electric vehicle company, said Monday it will establish a high-voltage battery module assembly plant, creating 150 new jobs and investing $ 11.5 million in its new facility in off Yorkmont Road. Arrival, founded in 2015 and based in London, England, manufactures electric buses and vans, employing more than 1,200 people in 8 different countries around the world. Since 2020, Arrival has made significant investments in Charlotte and the surrounding area, establishing its US headquarters in South End, an electric van assembly micro-factory in Charlotte, and an electric bus assembly micro-factory in Rock Hill, SC. . This new factory will assemble the exclusive Arrivals battery modules that can be used in all Arrivals vehicles and offer customization allowing customers to configure battery requirements to suit their specific needs. The plant will employ 150 people, and most roles will serve as operators who will assemble the battery modules. The average salary of all employees is $ 54,700. By bringing the assembly of our proprietary high voltage battery modules in-house, we strive to be as vertically integrated as possible. This will allow us to have even more control over the functionality and cost of our products and pass those savings on to the customer while also working towards our goal of zero waste production, said Mike Ableson, CEO of Arrivation Automotive. We were excited to add another facility in Charlotte as we prepare to open our new North American headquarters just down the road and continue to work in tandem with the city to develop solutions for their business goals. electrification and sustainability. This is an important milestone for Arrival as we ramp up our operations in the region ahead of production start at Rock Hill in the second quarter of next year. Since announcing the establishment of its U.S. headquarters in Charlotte a year ago, Arrival has forged a strong partnership with the City of Charlotte and energy stakeholders, including Duke Energy. We are delighted that the arrival brings more jobs and investment west of Charlottes, said Mayor Vi Lyles. This announcement builds on our working partnership and I look forward to achieving lasting results in our common goal of creating a greener city. The arrival announcement illustrates the success businesses have when coming to Charlotte, said Tracy Dodson, deputy city manager and director of economic development for the City of Charlotte. The growth of the business is a testament to the talent we have and our commitment to corporate partnerships that allow businesses to thrive here in Charlotte. Charlotte continues to be an attractive location for business relocation and expansion. Over the past two years, companies such as Centene, Robinhood, and Credit Karma have announced new jobs and investments in the City of Charlotte, creating new career opportunities in healthcare, customer service, finance and healthcare. technology. This project was a collaborative effort between the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the North Carolina Economic Development Partnership and the North Carolina Community College System. The company received an incentive award from the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and the State of North Carolina.

