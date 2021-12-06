The first day of BuzzFeeds as a public company is a big test





BuzzFeed began trading on the stock exchange on Monday, a significant step that could help the company grow while paving the way for other young digital media companies who are also aiming to become publicly traded companies. But its beginnings were anything but smooth. The stock, traded under the symbol BZFD, fell after an initial jump of around 50%. It was trading at around $ 9.18 by 11:45 am, down about 5% for the day. The choppy start came after BuzzFeed raised significantly less money than expected from the deal that took it to the stock market. BuzzFeed merged with a special purpose acquisition company, a deal that could have raised more than $ 250 million. But last week the company revealed it only made $ 16 million after a large number of shareholders refused to participate in the merger, allowing them to recoup the money they had invested. in the acquisition company. I don’t care how we go public, Jonah Peretti, CEO of BuzzFeeds, said in an interview on Friday. Once we saw that we had our way through this market, even though it was cold, that was just a way of getting to the public.

BuzzFeeds’ business has grown by inventing eye-catching new methods including lists and quizzes to attract readers, and its news division won its first Pulitzer Prize this year. As a listed company, BuzzFeed plans to buy from competitors in an industry where scale is critical. As part of the deal with the acquiring company, BuzzFeed announced it was buying sports and entertainment publisher Complex, in addition to its takeover of HuffPost last year. Senior executives at other digital media companies are keeping a close watch on BuzzFeeds’ debut. Many of these companies, which have been funded by venture capitalists and established media companies over the past decade, have faced an increasingly difficult advertising climate and are looking for ways to repay their first investors. The mere fact that BuzzFeed is available in public markets is a big milestone for the industry, Bryan Goldberg, chief executive of Bustle Digital Group, said in an interview on Monday. But the first hour of trading wasn’t just a positive surprise, it was a ‘spit your coffee’ type surprise. Mr Goldberg, warning he was speaking at the start of day one of trading, said the debut of BuzzFeeds set a truly impressive tone for an industry that many of us have felt has been undervalued for years.

Bustle Digital Group plans to go public next year, Goldberg said. The company, which publishes the female website Bustle, has acquired other outlets in recent years, including Gawker and Mic. Other digital media companies have envisioned the public highway through acquisition companies. Group Nine Media, which publishes PopSugar and Thrillist, formed its own SPAC last December, saying in a securities depository at the time that it intended to merge with similar companies. E-commerce is a key part of BuzzFeeds’ growth plan. shopping site which sells products directly to consumers. With many of its competitors putting content behind paid subscription walls, Peretti said there is an opportunity to be the place where you can reach the general public. He sees other opportunities to accelerate the growth of BuzzFeeds, notably through video broadcasts. While BuzzFeed didn’t raise as much money as it hoped through the PSPC merger, it borrowed $ 150 million by selling convertible bonds, which are corporate bonds that can be exchanged for shares at a certain price. In the first half of 2021, BuzzFeed had revenue of $ 162 million, up from $ 123 million in the same period a year earlier. It suffered a loss of $ 12 million in the first six months of this year, a slight improvement from the $ 19 million lost in the equivalent period a year earlier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/06/business/buzzfeed-stock.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos