Alexander & Hornung recalls ham and pepperoni products due to listeria issuesExBulletin

United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service A subsidiary of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc. is asking customers to avoid eating certain batches of its fully cooked pork products due to possible listeria contamination. Michigan-based Alexander & Hornung is recalling 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture. announced Sunday. “FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers,” he said, urging people to throw the items away or return them to their place of purchase. The recall applies to 17 different products, from various kinds of smoked ham to ham steak with bone pepperoni. They have been shipped to retail outlets across the country and have expiration dates between December 2021 and May 2022. The products concerned bear the establishment number “EST. M10125 ”inside the USDA inspection mark. Here is the complete list of labels. “Although there have been no illnesses or complaints associated with the products and there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment, the voluntary recall is being initiated out of caution”, said Alexander & Hornung. in a report. The company had alerted FSIS to the problem after sampling of the product reported positive results for Listeria monocytogenes, the agency said. Consuming food contaminated with the bacteria can cause listeriosis, a serious infectious disease that mainly affects the elderly, pregnant people, newborns, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include fever, muscle pain, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. FSIS says people in high-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months of consuming contaminated food should see a doctor and notify their healthcare provider. Consumers with food safety questions can call the USDA’s Free Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 or chat live via Ask the USDA 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET weekdays. This story originally appeared in the Morning edition live blog.

