Federal regulators investigate Trump SPAC deal





In October, Trump announced a new media venture that “would oppose the tyranny of Big Tech.” This new entity, chaired by the former president, has agreed to go public through a merger with Digital World, a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC.

In a deposit Monday, Digital World Acquisition Corp. said it received a request for documents and information from the Securities and Exchange Commission in early November. Among others, Digital World said the SEC’s request sought documents and communications between Digital World and Trump Media and Technology Group.

Digital World also said that Wall Street’s self-regulator, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, is studying the trade ahead of the deal’s announcement.

Shares of Digital World climbed to 1,657% in the days following the announcement of the deal. The company achieved meme stock status almost overnight, although little is known about the company. The documents filed did not indicate the amount of revenue, if any, generated by the business.

But almost immediately, the deal grabbed attention. Trump began discussing a merger with Digital World long before the blank check company was made public and before those talks were disclosed to investors, The New York Times reported end of October. Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked the SEC to investigate whether any laws were broken by Digital World, as the company has repeatedly told shareholders it has not had substantive discussions with a target company . SPACs are not expected to have planned merger goals before raising funds from the public. In a tweet monday , Warren said she was “happy” the SEC and FINRA were investigating. “No one is above the law – and there may have been serious violations of securities laws during the proposed merger between Digital World Acquisition Corp and Trump’s media company,” Warren wrote. Digital World said on Monday that the SEC’s request sought documents relating to its board meetings, policies and procedures related to trading, identifying bank, telephone and email addresses, and the identities of certain investors. Digital World indicated that it had cooperated and stressed, citing the SEC’s request, that the investigation does not mean that the SEC has “concluded that someone has broken the law or that the SEC has a negative opinion of DWAC or any person, event or security. “ Neither Digital World nor Trump Media and Technology Group responded to requests for further comment. Digital World shares fell 5% on Monday. In addition to the SEC investigation, Digital World said it received a request for information from FINRA in late October and early November. The company said FINRA’s request was for a review of the exchanges ahead of the Trump merger announcement on October 20. “According to FINRA’s request, the investigation should not be interpreted as an indication that FINRA has determined that violations of Nasdaq rules or federal securities laws have taken place, nor as a reflection on the merits of the securities involved or on anyone who traded in those securities, ”Digital World said on the record. Despite the regulatory review and the fact that Trump Media & Technology Group hasn’t actually launched a product, the company said on Saturday it had reached a deal to raise $ 1 billion following its PSPC deal. Oddly, TMTG did not disclose who the investors who pledged $ 1 billion are, other than to say that they are a “diverse group” of institutional investors.

