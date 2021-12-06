Powerchip Semiconductor soars over 50% on debut





Taipei, Dec. 6 (CNA) Shares of Taiwan-based contract chip maker Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. -play the wafer foundry industry in an era of tight global supply, dealers said. Powerchip stock closed at NT $ 75.90 (US $ 2.73), up 52.10% from its issue price of NT $ 49.90 as the honeymoon effect has helped the stock offset the local market impact of US market losses on Friday, when the technology-heavy Nasdaq index fell. 1.92 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.17 percent on disappointing US employment data, dealers added. Newly listed stocks in Taiwan are not limited by the maximum daily rise or fall of 10% in the first five trading days after listing. Shortly after the local stock market opened, Powerchip shares attracted a lot of buys as their price rose 56.31 percent, and the stock’s good performance continued to the close. of the session as investors took inspiration from the firm’s strong results in the first nine months. of this year. In the first nine months of 2021, Powerchip posted a record net profit of NT $ 9.89 billion with earnings per share (EPS) of NT $ 3.07. The market has estimated that its EPS for all of 2021 will reach NT $ 4.50 due to a strong fourth quarter. Powerchip generated consolidated sales of NT $ 58.75 billion for the first 11 months of this year, up 40.76% in the wake of increased pricing power, the supply in the world market not being able to meet demand. Powerchip, one of four contract chip makers in Taiwan, specializes in mature technologies and has two 8-inch wafer factories with a monthly capacity of 110,000 units and three 12-inch wafer factories. ‘a monthly capacity of 110,000 units. The other three Taiwanese contract chip makers are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest which has a share of over 50% of the global market; United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC); and Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp. At the company’s initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, Powerchip Chairman Frank Huang () said Powerchip was the world’s sixth-largest contract chip maker and third-largest in Taiwan after TSMC and UMC. . Huang added that he had high hopes that Powerchip would soon become the fifth largest in the world, citing orders the company has secured to increase its shipments for 2022. Powerchip’s predecessor was Powerchip Technology Corp., a dynamic random access memory (DRAM) vendor, which suffered heavy losses during a cyclical DRAM slowdown in 2012, when Huang was the company’s CEO. The DRAM maker sold its assets to US-based Micron Technology Inc., then delisted its shares from TWSE in December 2012. Under Huang’s leadership, Powerchip Technology has restructured its business and evolved into a full-fledged wafer foundry business by deploying driver integrated circuits for flat panel displays, imaging processors and power management chips, allowing the company to pay off its NT $ 120 billion bank debt. and make a profit. Powerchip Technology then spun its pure-play wafer foundry business which became Powerchip Semiconductor. According to the contracted chipmaker, its major customers have rushed to sign long-term contracts to secure long-term supplies to counter the impact of the current supply shortage. Amid optimism about the outlook for Powerchip Semiconductor, a US and European brokerage firm issued a target price of NT $ 87 for the company’s shares. According to TWSE, a strong performance on day one of its listing pushed Powerchip Semiconductor’s market capitalization to NT $ 258.82 billion, the highest of any company that launched an IPO on the board. principal over the past three years. Through the IPO, Huang said, his company had raised sufficient funds for its planned NT $ 100 billion plant in Miaoli County. (By Chang Chien-chung and Frances Huang) Final article / HY

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://focustaiwan.tw/business/202112060010 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos