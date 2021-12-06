Business
Euro banknotes will undergo first major overhaul with 19-country consultation | euro
Euro banknotes are facing an overhaul for the first time since their launch two decades ago, with a plan to make currency more accessible to Europeans of all ages and backgrounds.
The European Central Bank (ECB) has said it is starting a process of selecting new models of banknotes, in consultation with citizens of the 19 countries that use them, before a final decision is made by 2024 .
In a process expected to take several years, he said a group of experts from each member state would form an advisory group to come up with a new theme to replace the current set of notes, which are based on a pattern of ages and styles representing windows. , doors and bridges.
The panel will launch a series of focus groups, tasked with collecting the opinions of euro area citizens on possible themes for future notes.
Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, said euro banknotes were here to stay despite an increase in cashless payments during the coronavirus pandemic.
They are a tangible and visible symbol that we stand together in Europe, especially in times of crisis, and there is always a high demand for them, she said. After 20 years, it is time to revise the appearance of our banknotes to make them more accessible to Europeans of all ages and from all walks of life.
The process will mark the first major overhaul of imagery used on euro banknotes since currency began circulating in physical form in 2002, when banknotes ranging from 5 to 500 replaced the currencies of 12 member states, including the French franc, German mark and Italian. read.
Windows, doors and decks were chosen to symbolize the spirit of European openness, cooperation and communication.
Euro zone membership grew to 19 nations, with Lithuania being the most recent in 2015. Notes were given a new look in 2013 to include more up-to-date security features, including a filigree portrait of the greek goddess europe, although the original theme of ages and styles has remained. The 500 banknote was not included in the new Europa series.
Unlike banknotes, euro coins have a standardized front, as well as an image on the back for each member state with a specific national representation such as Mozart for Austria, a Celtic harp for Ireland and an circled eagle. of European stars for Germany.
The banknote recasting process will require agreement from the ECB’s Governing Council, which represents each of the 19 member states, in a potentially lengthy process.
The ECB said the advisory group tasked with developing new themes was appointed on the basis of proposals from national central banks in the euro area and came from various fields such as history, natural and social sciences, visual arts. and technology.
Once he has made proposals for a new theme, he will call on the public to express themselves on the preselected ideas. A design competition for the new banknotes will then follow, after which the ECB will consult the public again. The central bank council will make the final decision.
We want to develop euro banknotes that European citizens can identify with and will be proud to use as their currency, said Fabio Panetta, member of the ECB’s executive board.
The euro banknote redesign process will run alongside our digital euro investigation. Both projects aim to fulfill our mandate of providing safe and secure money to Europeans.
