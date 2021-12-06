The London Stock Exchange acquires Quantile





Pedestrians exit and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS / Neil Hall / File Photo Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register

LONDON, Dec. 6 (Reuters) – The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) announced on Monday that it has acquired Quantile Group to expand its range of post-trade risk management solutions. Quantile is a provider of portfolio, margin and capital optimization services for banks, hedge funds and financial institutions trading in derivatives. LSEG has agreed to pay up to $ 274 million ($ 362 million) to Quantile shareholders. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register The acquisition will be a stand-alone entity within the post-trade activity of the company which provides clearing services for OTC derivatives. Quantile was founded in 2015 and is chaired by Stephen O’Connor, the former Morgan Stanley banker who chaired the International Swaps and Derivatives Association. Until August, Stephen was an independent director of LSEG. LSEG owns financial data and analysis provider Refinitiv, which was separated from Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters News, in 2018 by a consortium led by Blackstone (BX.N) before being acquired by LSEG in January 2021 . Thomson Reuters now owns a minority stake in LSEG and Refinitiv pays Thomson Reuters for the information it distributes. The transaction is funded from existing cash resources and is expected to be finalized in 2022, subject to regulatory approvals. Evercore was the sole financial adviser and sponsor of LSEG in the matter. ($ 1 = 0.7561 pounds) Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr; edited by John O’Donnell Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/london-stock-exchange-acquires-quantile-2021-12-06/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos