Merck to manufacture COVID-19 antiviral pill in Canada, company announces





Merckis is partnering with an Ontario pharmaceutical company to manufacture its oral antiviral pill COVID-19 in Canada. Merck, the maker of molnupiravir which is still under review by Health Canada, said Monday it has reached an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific in Whitby to manufacture its treatment. Marwan Akar, president and CEO of Merck Canada Inc., told reporters at a press conference that Thermo Fisher manufactures molnupiravir for distribution in Canada and the UK, as well as countries in Europe, d ‘Asia-Pacific and Latin America, pending approvals in these regions. Make no mistake, vaccines remain our main and first line of defense, but we need new tools in the toolbox, and antivirals provide just that, Akar said. It’s another way to fight this pandemic, help save lives, speed patient recovery and avoid hospitalizations. Read more: New Moderna factory welcomed by public health experts but more details needed The story continues under the ad Akar said the Whitby facility is operational and Merck is doing everything possible to supply countries with molnupiravir. The inventory is there and it’s ready to ship once we get approval, he said. We will also continue to manufacture for future supply. Merck’s announcement follows the federal government’s recent agreement with the company to purchase 500,000 cycles of its molnupiravir treatment, with an option to add another 500,000 pending approval.















Ottawa signs agreements to purchase COVID-19 antiviral pills from Merck and Pfizer





The federal government also announced an agreement with Pfizer to purchase one million courses of its oral antiviral therapy, PF-07321332, pending Health Canada approval. As soon as these drugs are approved for use, the government will work to get them to provinces and territories as quickly as possible so that health care providers can help Canadians who need it most, Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada, said Friday. Trending Stories US politician posts family photos full of guns after school shooting

Artist did not know Michigan shooting suspected parents were hiding in his studio: lawyer The story continues under the ad The Mercks pill is still under review by Health Canada as the company continues its continued submission. Recently, Merck shared data suggesting that its drug was significantly less effective than previously thought, reducing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk people by around 30%. Read more: Canada Secures Orders for Merck and Pfizer COVID-19 Antiviral Tablets The treatment has received approval in the UK. Cardiologist and epidemiologist Dr Christopher Labos previously told Global News that antiviral pills could potentially limit the strain of COVID-19 on the Canadian healthcare system by reducing the effects of the virus, but they do not prevent the problem. . It only addresses the problem, he said. In terms of epidemic prevention, vaccines are clearly the best course of action. Throughout the pandemic, the federal government has attempted to strengthen its national production capacities to help fight COVID-19. Read more: Novavax deal won’t speed up vaccine rollout, but experts still say it’s a big win Earlier this year, the government announced agreements with Moderna and Novavax to produce COVID-19 vaccines in Canada. Moderna plans to build its own plant in Canada by 2024, and the federal government has pledged a new National Research Council $ 126 million to build a biologics production plant in Montreal to produce a vaccine for Novavax. The story continues under the ad François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said on Monday that the investments will improve Canada’s response to the pandemic. We haven’t chosen the timing of this pandemic, we won’t choose when the next one happens, but we can choose and we choose as Canadians to be prepared for whatever might happen next, he said. declared. We are outsourcing manufacturing, expanding the ecosystem, and bringing investment to Canada.















Whitbys Thermo Fisher Scientific plant ready to start supplying Molnupiravir upon approval, says Merck





Omar Khan, professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Toronto, told Global News Canada has the talent to produce drugs, like the Mercks pill, to fight COVID-19. (With) that being recognized, that makes it a great place to craft this, he said. It is also wonderful for Canada to take another step forward in terms of providing care and options for the treatment of this disease here at home, so it will be very important as we move forward just because we let’s add to the solution. The story continues under the ad – with files from Reuters and Eric Stober from Global News See the link » <br />

