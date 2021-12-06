Stock market today: Dow Rose as Moderna collapses again





The



Dow Jones Industrial Average

had one of its best days this year on Monday, as value and defensive stocks led a rebound from last week’s market declines.

Monday’s news was relatively positive, with signs that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 may be less serious than previous strains and reports that China is considering easing monetary policy. On the policy front of the Federal Reserve, the last report suggested that the central bank could announce at its next meeting its intention to withdraw from its bond buying program more quickly.

The Dow Jones jumped 647 points, or 1.9%, for its best one-day point gain since November 2020 and the biggest percentage increase since last March. The

S&P 500

closed up 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9%, while small caps

Russel 2000

gained 2.1%, for its fourth consecutive daily move of 2% or more. Post-pandemic reopening stocks were among the biggest gainers on Monday. The

US Global Jets

exchange-traded funds (ticker: JETS) rose 5.3%,

American Airlines Group



(AAL) added 7.9% and

United Airlines Holdings



(UAL) jumped 8.3%. Cruise lines

Carnival



(CCL) and

Royal Caribbean Cruises



(RCL) jumped 8.0% and 8.3%, respectively.

Marriott International



(MAR) added 4.5%,

Live entertainment



(LYV) increased by 6.1%, and

Cinemark Holdings



(CNK) gained 7.7%. Value stocks in the S&P 500 as a group gained 1.4% on Monday, compared with a 0.9% gain for growth stocks in the index. Investor attention remains focused on the newly discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the news of which recently sparked the Dow Jones’ worst day of the year and saw market volatility shake up last week. The latest headline driving feeling comes from South Africa, where the data, although from a small sample, suggests symptoms caused by Omicron were milder than with other variants. Investors are not yet out of the woods, however. The wider market will remain sensitive to the daily headlines on Omicron, whether good or bad. It always feels like it’s a guessing game as to what Omicron’s impact will be, said Russ Mold, analyst at brokerage AJ Bell. It would be naive to rule out additional volatility as the markets try to determine exactly what’s going on. On Monday, the news was positive and investors bought into the market. All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 closed in the green. The Fed’s policy has pushed investor sentiment in the other direction. President Jerome Powell indicated last week that the central bank would consider accelerating its slowdown or decrease in monthly asset purchases, which adds liquidity to markets, amid higher inflation. We were really at a fascinating crossroads of the markets right now, said Jim Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank. Market sentiment on the virus and Fed policymakers are moving in opposite directions. These trends mean different things for different types of stocks and indices. If Omicron is less severe than expected, then the economy could hold up better than expected. That would be good for economically sensitive cyclical stocks, like many of the Dow Joneses. Higher bond yields and interest rates, however, can put downward pressure on stock valuations, especially those with nosebleed price-to-earnings ratios, many of which can be found in the Nasdaq. Like Friday, how Nasdaq trades will likely determine the day, as markets want the tech sector to stabilize after intense weakness late last week, Tom Essaye wrote in Sevens Reports. If the Nasdaq can stabilize, the broader market can rebound. The tech index rebounded from a loss of around 1% shortly after Monday’s opening bell. In the commodities space, oil prices rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia raised January prices for Asian and U.S. customers over the weekend by $ 0.60, a sign of expectations of request more firm. Futures for the international benchmark Brent oil rose 4.6%, to over $ 73 a barrel, US futures for West Texas Intermediate crude up 4.9% to about $ 69.50 per barrel. As OPEC + continues its planned increase of 400,000 barrels per day this month, it appears Saudi Arabia considers Omicron a virus in a teacup, said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at the Oanda broker. Saudi Arabia’s confidence, as well as Omicron’s South African article this weekend, is a boost for markets looking for good news wherever they can find it. Cryptocurrency markets remained depressed after digital assets fell over the weekend.

Bitcoin

and

Ether,

the two major cryptos remained below their lows after Saturday’s sharp drop, but were slipping after stabilizing on Sunday. Bitcoin was trading hands around $ 49,000 for over $ 57,000 as of Friday, with Ether holding over $ 4,000. Here are several actions in motion on Monday:

Nvidia



(ticker: NVDA) was among the most actively traded stocks in the United States on Monday, closing around 2.1% lower. Shares of semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell 3.4%.

Lucid group



The stock (LCID) fell 5.1% after the electric vehicle’s start revealed it had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission, without providing many details.

Kohls



(KSS) gained 5.4% after an activist investor said it should consider selling off.

Modern



(MRNA) fell 13.5% after its president said the risk that vaccines do not work as well against Omicron is high. Pfizer (PFE) shares slipped more than 5%. Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stock closed up 10.4% after a management reshuffle at the e-commerce giant.

German bank



(DB) rose 3.6% after JPMorgan upgraded the bank from neutral to overweight, adding that the group is showing positive revenue development in key divisions. Pharmacy giant

rock



(ROG.Switzerland) rose 1.5% in Zurich after announcing it would publish rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 and influenza viruses next month. Food delivery group

Just eat take out.com



(JET.UK) fell 4.9% in London following lower price target and downgrade to Market Perform from Outperform by Bernstein, which sees few positive catalysts in pipeline for the society. Write to Jack Denton at [email protected]

