Wall Street regains ground thanks to allaying virus fears

Dec. 6 (Reuters) – Leading Wall Street averages closed higher on Monday, with economically sensitive sectors and travel-related stocks advancing solidly, with investors encouraged by a top US official’s optimistic comments on the latest variant of COVID-19.

Of the three main Wall Street averages, the Dow Jones rose the most, while Industrials (.SPLRCI) and Consumer Staples (.SPlRCS), up about 1.6%, were the strongest sectors of the S&P, followed by energy (.SPNY) and utilities (.SPLRCU), up 1.5%. But the decline of COVID-19 vaccine companies has curtailed gains in the healthcare industry (.SPXHC).

As the Omicron COVID-19 variant raised alarm bells and further restrictions around the world, investors appeared to be reassured by Dr.Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease official, who told CNN that “until at present, there does not appear to be a great degree of severity to it. However, he said further study is needed. Read More

“People are less worried about the variant,” said King Lip, chief investment strategist at Baker Avenue Asset Management in San Francisco.

Lip also cited a boost from the news that China’s central bank is reducing the amount of liquidity banks must hold in reserve, potentially boosting foreign companies that sell products in China as well as the Chinese economy. Read more

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 646.95 points, or 1.87%, to 35,227.03, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 53.24 points, or 1.17%, to 4,591.67 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 139.68 points, or 0.93%, to 15,225.15.

The S&P 500 Value Index (.IVX) rose 1.5%, outperforming its growth counterpart (.IGX), which gained 0.9%.

The economically sensitive Dow Jones Transportation Index (.DJT) outperformed the overall market with a gain of 2.3% while the small cap Russell 2000 (.RUT) climbed 2%.

Major Wall Street indices have fluctuated sharply since November 26 as investors digested news of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, followed by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week on a faster reduction in prices. purchases of government bonds to fight against soaring inflation.

The S&P result on Monday was 2.3% lower than it traded before investors began responding to the Omicron virus.

“If the current strength of the blue chips can somehow hold up, it could give the rest of the market a chance to start to feel confident,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth Management.

Yet Goldman Sachs on Saturday reduced its outlook for economic growth in the United States to 3.8% for 2022 on Saturday, citing the risks and uncertainty surrounding the emergence of Omicron. Investors were also bracing for a potential impact on corporate earnings, particularly among retailers, restaurants and travel agencies. Read more

The three biggest percentage gains in the industrial sector were airlines led by United Airlines, gaining 8.3% while the S&P Airline Index (.SPCOMAIR) closed up 5.5%.

Other big winners in travel-related stocks included Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH.N), which finished up 9.5%. Vacation rental company Airbnb (ABNB.O) rose 8.5%.

Major declines include COVID-19 vaccine makers such as Moderna Inc, down 13.5%, and Pfizer (PFE.N), down 5% as investors predicted vaccine development with protection specific to Omicron could take months.

Nvidia (NVDA.O) closed down 2%. Investors are concerned about the outcome of the regulatory review of its agreement to buy UK chip company ARM Ltd. read more

Shares of Kohl’s Corp (KSS.N) closed up 5.4% after hedge fund Engine Capital LP said it was pushing the department store chain to consider a sale of the company or to separate its e-commerce division to improve its late stock price. Read more

JJ Kinahan, chief markets strategist at TD Ameritrade, said investors could prepare for an expiration of options and futures on December 17.

“You have a lot of companies that have a dual tenure right now. You are trying to reduce expiration risk, while rebalancing your portfolio by 2022,” he said.

Rising issues outnumbered falling on the NYSE by a ratio of 2.82 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.71 to 1 favored advances.

The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and a new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 28 new highs and 600 new lows.

On the US stock exchanges, 11.96 billion shares changed hands against 11.55 billion on average over the last 20 sessions.

Reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bangalore; Alden Bentley and Sinad Carew in New York, edited by Maju Samuel, Shounak Dasgupta and Cynthia Osterman

