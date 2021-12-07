London Stock Exchange buys risk management firm from former director Stephen O’Connor

Former Morgan Stanley banker Stephen OConnor sells Quantile risk management service on the London Stock Exchange

A former director of the London Stock Exchange Group will cash the buyout of the company he founded for 274 million. Former Morgan Stanley banker Stephen OConnor founded the Quantile Risk Management department in 2015.

The 59-year-old owns between 25% and 50% of the company and will therefore get up to $ 137 million from the sale of LSEG, which is expected to be finalized next year. The sale continues LSEG’s expansion beyond mere stock trading.

Quantile is a derivatives trading tool that helps banks and hedge funds minimize risk. The two main services of the platforms are compression, which aims to make trading more efficient, and optimization, which helps manage risk.

In its latest filing on Companies House, Quantile said it made 11.7 million sales in 2020, up from 8.6 million in 2019. It reported a loss of 4 million for the year after making 692,000 profits in 2019 .

The OConnor co-founder started his career with a three-year stint as an engineer after graduating from Imperial College London. He changed fields to an accountant position with the big four PwC firms in 1984, where he stayed for four years.

For most of his career, nearly 25 years, he worked for investment bank Morgan Stanley, where he was a member of the management committee of the fixed income divisions.

OConnor worked with regulators on financial services market reform, most notably as president of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association from 2011 to 2014.

He also worked with the government on a project launched in 2010 exploring the evolution of computer commerce in financial markets by 2022.

The City veteran served as a non-executive director on the LSEG board from 2013 to August this year and remains on the board of the London Stock Exchange, which is part of LSEG.

After the sale, Quantile will sit as a company in LSEG’s post-trade division, which aims to help investors reduce risk and increase efficiency.

Aftermarket division head Daniel Maguire said the purchase builds on its strong growth.

OConnors co-founder and CEO of Quantile Andrew Williams said the companies share many of the same values ​​and he is thrilled with the deal. He said: I look forward to working with Daniel and the team.

LSEG bought data provider Refinitiv in 2019 for $ 22 billion in an effort to capitalize on increasingly lucrative data services and compete with Bloomberg as a provider.

It was praised at the time, but the cost of integrating Refinitiv into LSEG has scared investors, and the group’s shares have fallen 26.75% this year.