Last spring, if someone told you that they were fully vaccinated, you knew exactly what they meant: at least two weeks before, he had received two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, two doses of Pfizer, or a dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Now, there is much more variety in what it means to be vaccinated. Some people who received their initial doses did not receive a booster dose, and some people mixed and matched the brands of their first injections and their booster. Plus, each is on their own personal timeline, depending on when they took their photos. Amid this complexity, children under the age of 5 are still not eligible for gunfire.

As the weather cools down in much of the country and people bring more of their socialization indoors, this variety of vaccination stories presents questions Americans did not have to face before. Is it always safe to date someone who is vaccinated but not boosted? Can unvaccinated small children safely spend time with unboosted adults? And will the new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, further complicate the calculation of the risks of an already complicated winter?

When trying to assess whether a gathering will be risky, by far the most important variable continues to be whether attendees are vaccinated. Jessica Malaty Rivera, a researcher at Boston Childrens Hospital, told me she wouldn’t feel safe spending time with an unvaccinated person inside; if she saw them, the encounter would be outside and with masks.

The next most important distinction is whether someone who is to receive a reminder has received one. As of last week, the CDC has advised adults to get a boost at least six months after their initial doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or at least two months after their dose of Johnson & Johnson. (The full effects of a booster take about two weeks to work.)

People who have received a booster are generally safer to spend time with them, but not having one isn’t a breakup. Rivera told me that someone’s booster status wouldn’t stop him dating them.

She said she would feel more comfortable meeting on the outside unboosted friends who are exposed to many other people every day, but if there is someone who is always masked when they are mixed [vaccination] settings, works from home and doesn’t see a lot of people, their callback status doesn’t matter to me, and she would feel comfortable spending time with them indoors.

Because of the boosters, however, the term fully vaccinated does not say as much about someone’s vaccination history as it used to. To be clear, the CDC’s definition of fully vaccinated has not changed, it still applies to anyone who received their initial doses, but it does not tell if an adult has received a now recommended booster injection. Ultimately, the Omicron variant or the diminishing efficacy of the vaccine could make three doses the new standard for a complete vaccination, according to Ali Ellebedy, an immunologist at the University of Washington in St. Louis. This would add another element of complexity: some people who are fully vaccinated might suddenly fall back into the partially vaccinated category.

As people receive a booster, many are given a different brand of vaccine than they originally received. Some brands and combinations appear to be more protective than others. Aparna Kumar, professor at Thomas Jefferson University and founding member of the Public Education Campaign Dear pandemic, categorized them as follows, based on the antibody levels they produce: three injections of Moderna, two doses of Pfizer with a Moderna booster, three Pfizer injections, one dose of Johnson & Johnson with a Pfizer or Moderna booster and two doses of Johnson & Johnson.

But this hierarchy of vaccines, Kumar and the other experts agreed, is not worth obsessing about. As Ellebedy said, the differences between them are the differences between being rich or being rich. Indeed, Americans are extremely fortunate to be able to ponder such distinctions; much of the world would love to have access to any vaccine.

In the United States, a lingering annoyance is that children under the age of 5 are still not eligible for any vaccines, making it difficult to calculate the risks for their families. Kumar told me that if a small child is the only unvaccinated person in a gathering of people without immunodeficiencies or co-morbidities, the risk seems really minimal. But if several unvaccinated children will be present, she will more strongly advise taking precautions such as masks, outdoor meetings and tests.

Boosters would reduce the risk for everyone involved, but from Ellebedys’ point of view, it is still safe for children to be around unboosted adults. At least for now: things could change if Omicron turns out to be very contagious, he told me.

Indeed, as complicated as the vaccine status is today, it could become even more so in the future. The threat posed by Omicron is currently unclear, but if it turns out to be more contagious, more deadly, and able to dodge our existing vaccines, an additional dose formulated specifically for Omicron may be needed. At this point, Ellebedy noted, peoples’ vaccine sequences would be even more varied: some would get their fourth injection, while others would get a specific Omicron dose as their first.

But over time, the distinctions between boosters, timing, and brands should become less important. As the pandemic continues, more people will develop immunity, whether through getting vaccinated or recovering from an infection. At some point, we’ll stop paying attention to it, just because the overall immunity will be higher, Ellebedy said. For now, the complexity is stressful, but at least it’s a side effect of something good, which is that more people can get more protection from the virus. The complexity will eventually pass, but luckily the benefits of vaccines will not.