Dow Jones Futures: Is the Market Correction Over? What to do now

Dow Jones futures were little changed after the stock market rebounded with strong gains on Monday. Apple is approaching new highs, while Tesla stock has found support at a critical level.







X









On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.9%. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, while the Nasdaq rose 0.9%. The Russell 2000 small cap advanced 2.05%.

Among the leaders of the Dow Jones, Apple (AAPL) climbed 2.15%, while Microsoft (MSFT) rose 1% in today’s stock market. Nike (OF) remains below a buy point after Monday’s modest loss.

Head of electric vehicleYou’re here (TSLA) fell 0.6% on Monday after cutting large losses. Pair EVRivien (RIVN) jumped 11.6%, while Lucid group (LCID) slipped 5.1%. Chinese leaders in electric vehicles Li Auto (TO) and Xpeng Engines (XPEV) recovered some of Friday’s heavy losses.

Among the best stocks to buy and watch, Endeavor Group (EDR), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and Pfizer (PFE) are in or near new shopping areas. The recent weakness in the stock markets suggests that investors should develop watch lists and avoid making new purchases for the time being.

Microsoft and Tesla are stocks in the IBD rankings. NXP was highlighted in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone article. Endeavor is featured in last week’s IPO Leaders story.

Dow Jones Futures Today

After the market closed on Monday, Dow Jones futures, as well as S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures, have changed little. Keep in mind that trading futures contracts on Dow Jones and elsewhere does not necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular trading session.

Snapshot of the US Stock Market Today Index symbol Price Loss of profit % Switch Dow jones (0DJIA) 35227.89 +647.81 +1.87 S&P 500 (0S & P5) 4591.76 +53.33 +1.18 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 15225.15 +139.68 +0.93 Russel 2000 (ETC.) 218.97 +4.26 +1.98 MICI 50 (FFTY) 44.40 -0.28 -0.63 Last Modified: 4:36 PM ET 6/12/2021

Among the exchange traded funds, Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) fell 0.6% on Monday. Nasdaq 100 Tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.8%. And the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (TO SPY) increased by 1.2%.

Is the market correction over? What to do now

The stock market posted strong gains on Monday, as major stock indexes rebounded from Friday’s weakness. Monday was the first day of another attempt to rally on the Nasdaq, so the market correction is not yet complete. One day is not trendy. On day 4 and onwards, you are looking for a sharp increase in the index in a volume higher than that of the previous session. This would signal the start of a potential uptrend.

Stock ETF strategy and how to invest

Although no rally has ever started without one, all of the follow-up days do not succeed. That’s why you don’t want to come back 100% to the market on a follow-up day. You want to start buying in stages and let the rally prove itself. And don’t just buy stocks on a follow-up day. Make sure you buy high-growth stocks that break through the correct buy points in high volume.

For now, you can find many leaders in the next uptrend while the market is still correcting, which can be done using the relative strength line. The RS line measures the price performance of a stock relative to the S&P 500. If the stock outperforms the broad market, the RS line tilts upward. If a stock is performing worse than the broader market, the line will point lower.

The RS line is the blue line on all IBD Cards As well as inside IBD MarketSmith.

On Monday, The Big Picture commented, “After last week’s bombing, the stock market looked set to rebound. The main clues have been widely disseminated. Monday’s action also offered the script more paragraphs on the history of Wall Street in 2021, a script that perhaps deserves the title. : ‘Rotation, Sectors, Rotation!’ “

The stock market outlook was demoted on Friday, so it’s an important time to read The Big Picture from IBD.

Five Best Dow Jones Stocks To Watch Right Now

Dow Jones stocks to watch: Apple, Nike

At the end of Monday’s session, Apple shares have passed a buy point of 153.27 on a handle-cup basis, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis, and are being extended. The 5% buy area peaked at 160.93. Apple shares rose 2.15% on Monday.

Retail leader Nike failed to recover in line with major stock indexes on Monday, falling 0.8%. Nike shares are about 3% below the buy point of 174.48 points of their cut basis.

Stocks to buy and watch: Endeavor, NXP, Pfizer IPO leader and owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Endeavor Group, continues to build a handle-cup base with a buy point of 31.80, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis. The shares are about 5% of the new entry. The title was up 2.7% on Monday. The title’s relative strength line is progressing solidly on the upside and is at its highest level since early October. The RS line measures the price performance of a stock relative to the overall market. A strengthening of the RS line during times of market weakness indicates leadership potential. Chip leader NXP Semiconductors is trying to break above a 227.60 buy point in a handle-cup base, but closed below entry amid Monday’s 1.25% drop. Drug giant Pfizer gave up 51.96 buying points in a cup base after Monday’s 5.1% drop. The 5% buy zone tops out at 54.56.

Join the IBD experts as they analyze the major stocks in the current market correction on IBD Live

Electric Vehicle Inventories: Li Auto, Xpeng, Lucid Motors, Rivian

Li Auto triggered the sell rule to cut losses 7% to 8% below the buy point of 34.93 from a cup base with a handle after Friday’s steep loss. Stocks rebounded more than 7%, finding support around the 200-day long-term moving average.

Xpeng Motors triggered the round trip sell signal from a buy point of 48.08 during last week’s decline. Investors should sell the growth stock if it falls back near the buy point after making a gain of more than 10%. Try to sell before all winnings are wiped out. XPEV shares closed above their 50-day support level on Monday. Wait for the stock to form a new base, which would offer a new entry.

Lucid Motors shares cut losses on Monday, but fell again more than 5% after the company said the Securities and Exchange Commission requested documents related to an investigation into its blank check deal with Churchill Capital . LCID stock remains stretched beyond a buy point of 28.49 in a cup base with handle, but the huge gains have diminished.

Rivian’s initial hot public offering jumped 11.6% on Monday after a number of good analyst ratings. Rivian was launched with an outperformance rating and a price target of 130 by Wedbush. And Morgan Stanley started Rivian with an overweight and a price target of 147.

RIVN shares closed on Monday at around 35% of their post-IPO highs. The downside is positive potential for investors who remain disciplined and wait for an IPO foundation to form before considering a buy. The recent weakness is the start of Rivian’s first base formation, and Monday’s strong gain was a step in the right direction.

Tesla shares

Tesla stock cut its hefty losses to 0.6% on Monday after the SEC reportedly reviewed You’re here after a whistleblower revealed flaws in solar panels, Reuters reported. Stocks extended a three-day losing streak, but found much-needed support at the critical 50-day moving average.

The shares traded as high as 1,243.49 on November 4, but the stock closed on Monday around 19% of its 52-week high.

TSLA stocks remain well above a buy point of 764.55 in a handle cup, as well as earlier entries at 700.10 and 730. The chart also showed an alternate entry at 900.50. Tesla shares are likely forming a new base, but there is no new point of purchase yet.

Dow Jones Executives: Microsoft

Among Dow Jones stocks, software giant Microsoft rose 1% on Monday, ending a four-day losing streak. The stock has found support around its 50-day line.

On October 18, Microsoft stock broke a flat base buy point of 305.94. The 5% buy area peaked at 321.24, so the title is expanded.

Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen to learn more about growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Top growth stocks to buy and watch

Learn how to time the market with IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

Find the best long-term investments with IBD’s long-term leaders

MarketSmith: research, charts, data and coaching in one place

How to research growth stocks: why this IBD tool makes it easy to find the best stocks