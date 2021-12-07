Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,861.10, up 227.83 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 81 cents, or 2.67 percent, to $ 31.10 on 32.4 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up $ 1.83, or 3.53%, to $ 53.73 on 19.9 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 41 cents, or 0.86%, to $ 48.30 on 14.4 million shares. Baytex Energy Inc. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up 25 cents, or 7.02 percent, to $ 3.81 on 10.2 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Up 45 cents, or 7.91 percent, to $ 6.14 on 9.2 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 46 cents, or 3.02 percent, to $ 15.68 on 6.8 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Up to $ 1.56 to $ 165.90. Amid mounting backlogs, Canadian National Railway Company trains are once again crossing southern British Columbia after extensive flooding in the past three weeks. CN said service resumed Sunday after crews worked around the clock on the Vancouver-Kamloops corridor, which was first cut by landslides and washouts caused by torrential rains in mid -November. The country’s largest rail operator restored limited activity along the vital supply link late last month before choosing to shut the line again a week ago as new storms sparked new ones mudslides and debris. Damage to tracks and cars in dozens of places followed flooding that caused bottlenecks for imports and exports on the West Coast. The re-established connection will allow cargo to flow to and from the Port of Vancouver and begin to clear the massive backlog of inbound shipping containers and outbound grain. The repaired lines will also allow Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., which shares tracks with CN in part of the Fraser Valley, to increase its shipments. Alimentation Couche-Tard inc. (TSX: ATD.B). Up $ 1.38 or 2.9% to $ 48.89. The convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard inc. this week is ending its two-class equity structure. The Quebec-based company will convert all of its outstanding Class B shares into Class A shares on a one-for-one basis starting Wednesday’s trading day, earlier than previously noted. A so-called sunset clause was put in place in 1995 to put an end to the double-class share structure when the youngest of the company’s founders turns 65 or dies. The clause is triggered on Wednesday with the birthday of the youngest founder, Jacques D’Amours. The category A shares held by the four founders of D’Amours, Alain Bouchard, Richard Fortin and Ral Plourde have 10 votes per share while the category B shares have one vote per share. Bouchard, who is executive chairman of the board, says the four founders will remain directors and closely involved in the organization. The four founders tried unsuccessfully to expand their voting rights in 2016, but a shareholder vote on the proposal was overturned after concluding that two-thirds of subordinate shareholder support was not possible. Dye & Durham Ltd. (TSX: MDN). Up $ 3.58 or 9.3% to $ 42.25. Dye & Durham Ltd. signed an agreement to purchase the financial solutions business from Telus for $ 500 million. The Financial Solutions industry provides a national payments infrastructure that helps people make payments online. The company also helps connect Canadian financial institutions with lawyers in residential real estate transactions. Dye & Durham chief executive Matt Proud says the deal is in line with the company’s growth strategy and adds significant scale to its Canadian operations. The company also said it has closed its previously announced $ 1.8 billion senior secured credit facility. He says he used it to pay off other debts and fund the Telus acquisition, with the remaining amount to be used to fund its ongoing acquisition strategy, among others. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 6, 2021. The Canadian Press

