Jack in the Box buys Del Taco for $ 575 million





The deal, slated for early next year, doubles Jack in the Box’s success with tacos. Jack in the Box serves an eclectic range of dishes from burgers to egg rolls, but the chain has made a name for itself with its tacos and despite mixed reviews , they have long been a top selling item for the brand. Del Taco could be thought of as the other way around: it specializes in tacos, quesadillas, and other American-style Mexican fare, but it also sells American fare like burgers. Together, the California-based brands will have more than 2,800 restaurants in 25 states and will be better positioned to compete with large, quick-service restaurants, the companies said. “The joining of forces will provide additional resources to drive innovation to create more unique and innovative menu items and exceptional customer experiences,” said Jack in the Box CEO Darin Harris at a analyst call Monday discussing the deal. “This will allow Jack and Del Taco to better interact with their existing customers and reach new ones.” Investors see this as a good move for Del Taco. The company’s shares jumped nearly 66% to about $ 12.5 on the news. Jack in the Box, on the other hand, fell about 4% to about $ 80.5 a share. Jack in the box JACK acquired the fast and casual Mexican chain Qdoba in 2003 and announced the decision to sell it in 2017 after the brand struggled with declining sales, closing the deal the following year. taco TACO will be a better fit, Harris said on Monday, because it attracts customers similar to those who already shop at Jack in the Box, operates in the same markets and has an equally large drive-thru business: 99% of restaurants Del Taco have drive-thru, compared to about 90% of Jack in the Box locations. This is a “key differentiation” from Qdoba, which does not have a lot of drive-thru services, Harris added. Drive-thru became increasingly important to fast food restaurants during the pandemic, when many customers felt safer in their cars than in restaurants. This interest has only grown: A survey of Technomic consumers found that about 52% of fast food restaurant orders were placed behind the wheel in August 2021, up from around 42% in January 2020. International restaurant brands QSR Jack is one of the many restaurant chains that have recently expanded their portfolio.– which owns Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Horton’s said in November it was buying Firehouse Subs. Other recent deals include Johnny Rockets and Fatburger owner FAT Brands, which announced the purchase of Native Grill & Wing, while BurgerFi purchases Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings from L Catterton.

