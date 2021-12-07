Why the index is not the stock market. Plus, 8.4% stock ready to rebound

American Institutional Portfolio Manager Ben Carlson noted Friday that one in five US stocks have lost more than 20% from 52 week highs, one in eight stocks are down 30%, and more than 6% have lost more than half of their value. Despite this, the S&P 500 as a whole is only down 3.5% from the November 18 high.

Mr. Carlsons’ conclusion, correct in my opinion, is that most stocks don’t matter in indexing returns. The largest stocks in the market-cap-weighted S&P 500 – the ones that primarily determine index returns – hold up well and hide the damage beneath the surface. (Apple Inc.’s performance, for example, affects index returns about 20 times more than Blackrock Inc.’s due to their relative market capitalizations).

There is significant evidence of market carnage over the past week. I almost passed out when I saw pandemic beneficiary Docusign Inc.’s stock was US $ 99 or 42% lower during the Friday trading session. The ARKK Innovation fund, which generated huge returns by holding the highest stocks in 2020, is down 40% from the peak in February. Nine of the funds hold more than 70% according to CNBC.

Most investors have become accustomed to the current trend of outperforming mega-caps. But nothing lasts forever when it comes to markets. At some point in the future, the market as a whole will outperform the most important stocks which in most cases are now expensive in terms of price relative to earnings.

Megacap’s underperformance will, I think, confuse a lot of investors. The index will fall sharply while portfolios more diversified by sector will do very well.

We are used to thinking of the index as the stock market, but this is not really the case. To a large extent, benchmarks only track the price movement of the largest decile of firms. I should note that this is also the case for the S & P / TSX Composite Index, where the price movements of Shopify Inc. have about 20 times the effect on the index relative to Telus Corp.

– Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail Market Strategist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times a week. If someone has emailed you this newsletter or you are reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter subscription page.

Actions to think about

Cameco Corp. (CCO-T) This stockpile of Canadian uranium was resuscitated this year thanks to the potential of nuclear energy to help tackle the climate crisis. But it could be a long and painful wait for that potential to become a reality. Tim Shufelt reviews the latest investment case for the company.

Capital Corp. (FSZ-T) Over the past three weeks, the stock price has fallen 11%, putting the stock in correction territory. But the stock price may soon find support on the downside, according to our equity analyst, Jennifer Dowty. She sees many potential catalysts for a stock rebound, including proven leadership, reasonable valuation and an attractive 8.4% return.

The summary

Tense labor markets pose a danger to investors

Tight labor markets in the United States and, to a lesser extent, Canada are causing wage pressures to increase. From a social perspective, there is a lot to like about this trend, but for investors there are dangers as well. Ian McGugan explains.

Hawkish Fed Boosts Attractiveness Of Value Stocks For Some Investors

Some investors are bracing for a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve by buying the cyclical, economy-sensitive securities they turned to earlier this year, as expectations grow that the central bank focuses on tackling the issue. ‘inflation. David Randall of Reuters reports.

New rules for advisers mean they should say a big no to a lot of new investment products

One of the ways that investment advisers earn their fees is to act as a personal client. No. This cool new way to invest in real estate? No, you already have enough real estate exposure in your life. Bond replacements offering better returns? No, they won’t do anything to protect your portfolio when stocks go down. Maybe an exchange traded fund investing in Metaverse stocks? No, just no. But as Rob Carrick tells us, it seems advisers don’t say no often enough. By the end of this year, they must follow Know Your Product Rules, or KYP, designed to ensure that they and their employers think more about products used in customer portfolios.

Others (for subscribers)

The most oversold and overbought stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Gordon Pape: My Buy and Hold portfolio continues to earn over 13% per year

Global corporate share buybacks hit three-year high

Monday Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monday insider report: CEO is buying this financial stock after hitting record high and increasing dividend

Ask Globe Investor

Question: In 2000, I bought shares of Imaging Dynamics Co. Ltd. (IDL) because I thought its digital x-ray technology was promising. At one point, I had 1,000 shares. However, the company has consolidated its stock several times over the years, including a one-for-20 consolidation this month, and now I only have two stocks. Do you think there is a scam here? And with reverse stock reverse transactions, how do I calculate my adjusted cost base?

Reply: I don’t know if this is a scam, but it is definitely a terrible investment. The shares, which are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, were subject to a trading ban in May for the company’s failure to file audited financial statements. The stock resumed trading in November and last changed hands on November 17 at 10.5 cents per share. Assuming you could sell at that price, your two stocks would be worth a total of 21 cents. In other words, they’re pretty much worthless.

Stocks, however, have some value if you sell them for a capital loss. You could then carry the loss back up to three years or indefinitely to offset the capital gains in those years and reduce your taxable income.

Even with all of the stock consolidations, I’ve counted three since 2013, figuring out your adjusted cost base (ACB) should be relatively straightforward. Just add up all the money (plus commissions) that you put into the stock. This is your total ACB. Your capital loss is the ACB minus any proceeds you receive when you sell your shares (which will be negligible or even negative after commissions). You can ask your broker or the company’s transfer agent, depending on the form in which your shares are held, if this can help facilitate a disposition of the shares. Keep in mind that you can only use the loss for tax purposes if the shares are held in a non-registered account.

I probably don’t need to remind you that investing in start-ups is a risky business. That’s why I stick to established dividend-paying stocks and exchange-traded index funds.

–John Heinzl

What’s new in the coming days

The Contra Guys are examining the case for buying shares in banking giant Credit Suisse.

Click here to view Globe Investor’s earnings calendar and economic news.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more stories from Globe Investor, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Discover them on our newsletter subscription page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff