Colorado to fully recover in 2022, but some industries are lagging behind | CU Boulder today





Employment in Colorado is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022, according to the latest Colorado Business Economic Outlook (CBEO). Annual forecasts are compiled by CU Boulders Leeds Business Research Division (BRD). The CBEO is the most comprehensive annual outlook on Colorado’s economy, breaking down 11 industries and six regions of the state. The report was presented both virtually and in person to business leaders across the state today at the 57th Annual Colorado Economic Outlook Forum. The CBEO predicts Colorado will regain 73,900 jobs (2.7%) in 2021, recouping the total jobs lost due to the pandemic recession. However, the state’s key industries, like recreation and hospitality, are expected to take longer to fully recover. We predict that the number of jobs will increase in all 11 industries in 2022, but the hole left by the COVID-19 pandemic in the leisure and hospitality industry is huge, said Richard Wobbekind, senior economist at the Leeds School of Business. We don’t expect the leisure and hospitality industry to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 or 2024. Despite the current challenges, the leisure and hospitality industry is expected to experience the highest growth in 2022, creating 31,700 jobs (10.4%). The natural resources and mining industry has also been hit hard by the economic downturn from COVID-19, but is expected to create jobs in 2022 for the first time in two years (600 jobs). Construction has exploded in 2021, particularly in Colorado’s housing industry, and this trend is expected to continue into 2022. Another 48,000 single and multi-family residential units are expected to be added in the state in 2022, despite persistent headwinds. . These headwinds, especially supply chain issues, inflation and labor shortages, are also expected to impact other industries in the state. The other major growth drivers in 2022 appear to be manufacturing, data centers and hosting, biopharmaceuticals, aerospace, and warehousing and warehousing. Colorado’s population growth will begin to accelerate in 2022, adding about 61,000 people, according to the State Demography Office. It is estimated that 40,000 will come from net immigration. Key Industry Forecast 2022 Current conditions and forecasts for the following industries are included in the Colorado Business Economic Outlook. Please refer to the report for a full discussion of trends and a description of each industry sector. A summary is available on page 144 of the CBEO. Industry Job growth / loss Change from 2021 Natural resources and mining 600 3.0% Construction 4000 2.3% Manufacturing 2,600 1.7% Trade, transport and public services 4,900 1.0% Information 600 0.7% Financial activities 5,100 2.9% Professional and commercial services 8,200 1.8% Education and health services 5,900 1.7% Leisure and hospitality 31,700 10.4% Government 7,000 1.6% Other services 3,300 3.0% Agriculture (page 22): Cattle, cereals, hay, dairy products, hemp, nurseries and floriculture Natural resources and mining (page 27): Oil and gas, minerals and uranium, renewable energy, wind energy, solar energy, hydropower and geothermal energy Construction (page 37): Residential, non-residential and non-constructible building (infrastructure) Manufacturing (page 42): Non-durable and durable goods, with a breakout section on cannabis Trade, transport and public services (page 50): Wholesale and retail trade, warehousing and air transport and utilities Information (page 60): publishing (newspapers, books, directories and software), telecommunications, cinema, television and media Financial activities (page 65): Finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing Professional and commercial services (page 86): Professional, scientific and technical services; business management; and waste management and remediation services Education and health services (page 96): Private sector health and education services, with sections on opioid dependence, county-level breakdowns of drug overdose deaths, and analysis of health insurance coverage across the country. ‘State Leisure and hospitality (page 103): National and statewide tourism trends, hotel offerings, casinos, restaurants, parks and outdoor recreation Other services (page 120): Includes trend overviews for another 16,000 undefined businesses in other industries, including faith-based, granting, civic and professional organizations Government (page 124): Includes federal, state and local budget and fiscal projections and analyzes International exchange (page 134): Includes analysis of tariffs and macroeconomic factors

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.colorado.edu/today/2021/12/06/colorado-make-full-recovery-2022-some-industries-lag-behind The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos