Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street, travel agencies rebound

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street on Monday, nearly reversing the Standard & Poors 500 losses from last week, when nervousness over a new variant of the coronavirus rocked markets.

The benchmark index rose 1.2%. More than 85% of the index’s stocks gained ground, with tech companies and banks accounting for a large chunk of the gains. The rally also included airlines, cruise lines and other travel-related companies who are expected to benefit the economy by staying away from more restrictions linked to the pandemic.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.9% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.9%. Smaller company stocks outperformed the market as a whole, pushing the Russell 2000 Index up 2%. Long-term bond yields rose, also accounting for a large chunk of what they lost last week.

Wall Street was encouraged by comments from Dr Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, who said early indications suggested that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus may be less dangerous than the Delta variant. It will take a few more weeks to find out if Omicron is more contagious, causes more serious illness, or lacks immunity.

Concerns over COVID from last week may not be as pronounced, and some of the geopolitical tensions may not be as pronounced, said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at All Star Charts. At least for a day, people feel better.

The S&P 500 gained 53.24 points to 4,591.67. The Dow Jones gained 646.95 points to 35,227.03. The Nasdaq rose from 139.68 to 15,225.15. The Russell 2000 tallied 44.17 points, closing at 2,203.48.

Bond yields have increased, which benefits banks. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.44% from 1.33% on Friday night. JPMorgan Chase rose 1.2%.

Delwiche said the rising 10-year bond yield says more about investor confidence in the economy than the rally in stocks.

Seeing 10-year yields return above 1.40% is the most encouraging development, he said. It is difficult to present a bullish case of the US economy if yields fall.

Crude oil prices in the United States rose 4.9% and helped drive energy stocks higher. Exxon Mobil rose 1.1%.

Airlines, cruise lines and a wide range of travel-related businesses made solid gains. Norwegian Cruise Line jumped 9.5% for the S&P 500’s biggest gain. Rivals Carnival and Royal Caribbean jumped 8.1% and 8.2%, respectively.

American Airlines climbed 7.9% and United Airlines 8.3%. The Expedia group grew 6.7%. The travel industry has been under pressure over concerns over the latest variant of the coronavirus and its potential to dampen economic activity amid the busy holiday season.

Shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers have plummeted. Moderna slipped 13.5% for the biggest drop among S&P 500 stocks. Pfizer fell 5.1% and BioNTech fell 18.7%.

The stock market comes out of a choppy week as investors assessed the threat of COVID-19 along with a mixed batch of labor market data and lingering inflation concerns. The S&P 500 posted two consecutive weekly losses before this week. The benchmark index is up 22.3% over the year.

Investors are still reacting to the Federal Reserve’s plan to accelerate the withdrawal of its support to the market and the economy, said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors.

The central bank plans to step up the pace at which it is cutting bond purchases, which has helped keep interest rates low. This has raised fears that the Fed will hike its benchmark interest rates next year earlier than expected.

What you are seeing now is that price is built into the markets and the underlying change in expectations is starting to manifest itself in market leadership, Arone said.

Banks and other industries that benefit from higher interest rates are starting to pull the market higher, and industries that typically suffer from higher rates, like tech stocks, are lagging behind, he said.

Investors will receive more economic data this week which could give them a clearer picture of the economy.

The Labor Ministry will release its survey of job vacancies and workforce rotation for October on Wednesday, as well as its weekly report on unemployment benefits on Thursday. Wall Street will receive another update on inflation when the Labor Department releases the Consumer Price Index for November on Friday.

A mix of business news helped push several stocks up. Del Taco Restaurants jumped 66.1% following the announcement of its takeover by Jack in the Box.

Department store operator Kohls rose 5.4% after activist investor Engine Capital pushed for a sale or split.

BuzzFeed fell 11% on its market debut after the digital media company went public through a merger with a specialist acquisition company.

The price of bitcoin, which fell sharply on Friday, stabilized late Monday afternoon, rising 0.1% to $ 48,947, according to Coindesk.