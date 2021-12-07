Women earn $ 2 million less than men in their medical careers





Female doctors earn less than their male counterparts in their first days of work, according to a large new study. Over a 40-year career, researchers have estimated this wage gap to be at least $ 2 million. The investigation of more than 80,000 physicians, published Monday in the medical journal Health Affairs, is the largest analysis to date of physician salaries and the first to estimate the cumulative impact of pay gaps in medicine. We were able to see that basically from year 1 to year 40 there is a pretty big gap, said Christopher Whaley, lead author of the study and health economist at the RAND Corporation, a think tank. non-partisan. Dr Whaleys’ team used survey data collected between 2014 and 2019. The pay gap has likely widened since then, he said, as the pandemic pushed women in many areas, including Medication, outside the workplace for take charge babysitting and other household responsibilities, reducing their cumulative career earnings.

This will likely accelerate physician burnout, Dr Whaley said. And so that will only exacerbate these compensation issues further. The researchers analyzed self-reported salary data submitted to Doximity, a social network similar to LinkedIn that claims to reach 80% of doctors in the United States. Comparing the salaries of men and women with the same level of experience, the researchers estimated that over a simulated 40-year career, male doctors earned an average of $ 8.3 million while women earned about $ 6.3 million, a difference of almost 25%. In their calculations, the researchers controlled for a range of factors that strongly influence compensation, such as specialty of physician, type of practice and volume of patients. More men, for example, are becoming the highest paid surgeons of all medical specialties, while more women are turning to primary care. And it has been shown that women spend more time with their patients, reducing the volume of services and procedures that can be billed. Some of these measures are themselves likely manifestations of systemic bias or discrimination, said Dr. Reshma Jagsi, a radiation oncologist and bioethicist at the University of Michigan School of Medicine who was not not involved in the new report. For example, studies have shown widespread bias against women applying for medical jobs traditionally or predominantly held by men. And women in academic medicine are less likely to get large research grants where to hold management positions.

If the researchers had not controlled for these variables, the estimated wage gap would have been much larger, they said. Our numbers would roughly double, Dr Whaley said. Even within specialties, the calculated wage differentials were significant: highest among surgeons, at about $ 2.5 million, and lowest among primary care physicians, at nearly $ 920,000. Although the differences in all industries have Shrunk over the past decades, almost all professions pay women even less. And the gap is greater among health professionals than among people in computer and engineering jobs, for example. The new study did not include data on people who identify as non-binary or transgender, and did not specify the race of survey respondents, which previous research has shown is also a major factor influencing the remuneration of physicians. Salary information by breed is not routinely recorded anywhere, Dr Whaley said. And I think that’s a big data limitation. The pay differentials started early in a medical career and continued to widen for about 10 years without recovering, the study found. The gap remained stable for the rest of their careers as women never caught up with men. The finding is distressing, but unsurprising, said Dr Snigdha Jain, a pulmonologist and intensive care physician at the Yale School of Medicine who was not involved in the study. Female physicians, who are in the prime of their reproductive years when they begin practice, experience insufficient maternity leave, inadequate return-to-work support, and a disproportionate burden of childcare in subsequent years. .

While about the same number of women graduating from medical school like men, women represent only 36 percent occupational physicians. Because the new study didn’t follow individuals over time, it couldn’t capture the effects of this leaky pipeline on women’s cumulative earnings, Dr Jain said. The results suggest the pay gap could be narrowed with policy changes that affect young doctors, Dr Whaley said. Offering more paid family leave and more flexible hours, he said, or making wages more transparent, could help women earn their fair share.

