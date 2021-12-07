Business
Hagerty rings the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange
“This is a great moment for our brand, our team and our goal of saving driving and automotive culture for future generations,” said the CEO McKeel Hagerty. “There are millions and millions of people who love cars, not because they can get from point A to point B, but because cars are fun, exciting and rewarding. As a public company, we are well positioned to offer more to car enthusiasts. what they want, cool events, shared experiences, automotive information and resources, along with top-notch insurance and exceptional service. “
Hagerty is a leading provider of specialty auto insurance, with 2 million cars insured globally, a Net Sponsor Score (NPS) of 84, and partnerships with nine of the top 10 US auto insurers.
Hagerty has invested in a unique business model that integrates omnichannel distribution, risk management and reinsurance, as well as subscription and membership with a rich first-party data source to generate multiple revenue streams and multiple benefits. convincing salespeople. The company’s omnichannel insurance distribution model allows Hagerty to scale through national insurance partners, local agents and brokers, and direct distribution.
Additionally, Hagerty’s highly differentiated membership model ensures loyalty and retention by engaging, entertaining and connecting with members every step of the way – digitally, on the track, in the garage, on the go. of an event or on the road. The company’s automotive portfolio includes Hagerty Drivers Club (1.8 million members), HDC magazine (1.2 million readers), Hagerty YouTube (1.75 million subscribers), three major contests, a national collection of premium social and car storage facilities called Hagerty Garage + Social and DriveShare, a peer-to-peer service that allows people to rent vehicles from vintage and cool enthusiasts.
“We built Hagerty to optimize growth in the large automotive enthusiast market, which today has more than 69 million enthusiasts in the United States alone,” said Hagerty. “Our goal is not only to provide car enthusiasts with excellent insurance, but to help them connect with each other and have fun with their cars. We are focused on preserving those aspects of driving that have created American automotive culture in the first place, family, fun, community, competition, road trips and much more.
“Being listed on the New York Stock Exchange marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Hagerty’s history. We are confident that we have sufficient capital to advance our strategy, which remains focused on investing in our digital user experience to support and accelerate member growth, while expanding our portfolio of engaging and exciting events and services. automotive oriented. We believe this strategy will create rewarding new experiences for car enthusiasts and sustainable value for our shareholders over the long term.
Situated at Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty’s goal is to save driving and preserve automotive culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund this goal. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, the Concours d’Elegance of America, the Greenwich Concours d “Élégance , California Mille, Motorworks Revival and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com, or contact us on Facebook, Instagramand Twitter.
More information can be found at pressroom.hagerty.com.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Hagerty’s current intentions, expectations or beliefs regarding the business combination with Aldel and the intended use of the net proceeds. of it. These statements may be preceded, followed or include the words “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “foresee”, “intend”, “probable”, “the perspectives ”,“ plan ”,“ potential ”,“ project ”,“ projection ”,“ seek ”,“ may ”,“ could ”,“ could ”,“ should ”,“ should ”,“ will ”, negative aspects of these and other words and terms with similar meanings. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Therefore, there are or will be significant factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those shown in such statements. Factors that may cause our decisions or actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include: (i) the Company’s ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected, among others , through competition and the Company’s ability to grow and manage growth in profitability after closing; (ii) the future financial performance of the Company following the business combination; (iii) new market entrants or the Company’s current competitors developing privileged offers; (iv) the loss of one or more Hagerty distribution partners; (v) the Company’s inability to prevent, monitor or detect fraudulent activity, including transactions with insurance policies or payment of claims; (vi) the Company’s ability to attract and retain members; (vii) the Company’s ability to prevent cyber attacks or data security breaches; (viii) regulatory changes affecting the Company; (ix) unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of insurance claims against the Company; and other risks and uncertainties in Aldel’s Definitive 14A filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10, 2021. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of that date. Hagerty assumes no obligation to update or publicly review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they were made, regardless of whether or as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
