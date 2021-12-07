Stock market today: optimism over Omicron gives stocks a boost





The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the other major indices had a caffeinated start to the trading week as some encouraging comments about the COVID omicron strain went a long way in re-energizing the bulls. White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci told CNN on Sunday that although preliminary data shows omicron “has a transmission advantage” in South Africa, “so far, it does not appear not that there is a great degree of gravity “. While Fauci added that it was too early to make definitive statements, Wall Street clearly heard what he wanted, as a widespread rally ensued today. Unsurprisingly, economically sensitive sectors such as industrial (+ 1.7%), energy (+ 1.5%) and finances (+ 1.5%) benefited the most. Travel-related plays also received a boost Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH, + 9.5%), United airlines (UAL, + 8.3%), Sands of Las Vegas (LVS, + 7.2%) and Expedia (EXPE, + 6.7%) were among the most notable winners on Monday. The industrial average led the way with a gain of 1.9% to 35,227, while the S&P 500 improved 1.2% to 4,591. Technology (+ 0.9%), while on the rise, lags behind most other sectors, limiting the Nasdaq Composites advance (+ 0.9% to 15,225). Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. Other stock market news today: Small cap Russel 2000 jumped 2.1% to 2,203.

jumped 2.1% to 2,203. Omicron fears mitigation sent U.S. crude futures contracts a peak of 4.9% to settle at $ 69.49 per barrel.

a peak of 4.9% to settle at $ 69.49 per barrel. Gold Futures Slipped 0.3% to close at $ 1,779.50 an ounce.

Slipped 0.3% to close at $ 1,779.50 an ounce. Bitcoin prices were 8.6% lower than Friday afternoon prices, although most see this as a relief as the digital coin hit a low of around $ 43,000 over the weekend. “There was no clear catalyst that sparked the sell off, with most pointing to deleveraging risky assets,” said Michael Reinking, senior market strategist for the New York Stock Exchange. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are at 4 p.m.)

prices were 8.6% lower than Friday afternoon prices, although most see this as a relief as the digital coin hit a low of around $ 43,000 over the weekend. “There was no clear catalyst that sparked the sell off, with most pointing to deleveraging risky assets,” said Michael Reinking, senior market strategist for the New York Stock Exchange. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are at 4 p.m.) Jack in the box (JACK) stayed on the sidelines of today’s market surge, falling 4.1% after the fast food chain said it was buying from its sector counterpart Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) for $ 575 million, including debt, or $ 12.51 per TACO share. TACO jumped 66.1% on the day.

(JACK) stayed on the sidelines of today’s market surge, falling 4.1% after the fast food chain said it was buying from its sector counterpart Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) for $ 575 million, including debt, or $ 12.51 per TACO share. TACO jumped 66.1% on the day. Buzzfeed (BZFD) is the latest title to debut on Wall Street. The media company went public through a merger with Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) 890 5th Avenue Partners. BZFD stock was opened for trading at a price per share of $ 10.95 and hit a trading high of $ 14.77 before turning around and settling at $ 8.56, or a decrease of 11.0%.

(BZFD) is the latest title to debut on Wall Street. The media company went public through a merger with Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) 890 5th Avenue Partners. BZFD stock was opened for trading at a price per share of $ 10.95 and hit a trading high of $ 14.77 before turning around and settling at $ 8.56, or a decrease of 11.0%. Alliance of Walgreens boots (WBA, + 3.8%) was the best Dow stock today after Bloomberg announced Friday night that the drugstore chain was exploring the potential sale of the fallout from Boots, its UK-based pharmacy. UBS Global Research analyst Kevin Caliendo says the reports come as no complete surprise, “given the strategic shift to healthcare management [WBA] underlined during its analysis day and the emphasis placed by management on the value it felt it had in its various and disparate assets (Boots, China, ABC, etc.). If the company chooses to divest Boots, Caliendo expects Walgreens to “redeploy any product to offset the dilution or perhaps to help fund the growth of its Healthcare or Organic Healthcare M&A segments. He currently has a neutral rating on Dow stock. Accept volatility? Rising days like today are not only good because of the gains, they also help investors take a moment to pull themselves together. Markets have been a volatile mess since Thanksgiving, when news of the omicron strain hit the headlines. We may not be done with the roller coaster either, but Ryan Detrick, LPL Financial’s chief market strategist, has a few words of encouragement: “After rising over 110% from the March 2020 lows, investors may need to remember that stocks cannot go up indefinitely and that while volatility can be frustrating, it’s perfectly normal.” , did he declare. Ultimately, however, “We are not downplaying the omicron uncertainty, but remain optimistic that the recovery is alive and well, with a backdrop of very healthy earnings for consumers and businesses in the lead. “Ultimately, we expect that any lost production due to omicron will simply be pushed back and recovered by early next year.” What to do until then? We provide a broad overview of our markets to 2022, although investors may find a plethora of industry-specific and other tactical choices in our investment outlook. However, if your comfort zone is made up of the largest and most financially stable companies in the market, whatever the headlines of the past may be, look no further than this list of the hedge community’s favorite blue chip stocks. funds. “Smart Money” recently filed a claim to reveal its latest back and forth, and these 25 actions represent their most convinced collective ideas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/stocks/603882/stock-market-today-120621-optimism-omicron-stocks-kick The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos