Tesla Tanks (TSLA) after SEC probe announcement





Shares of electric car maker Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) posted sharp declines on the morning of December 6 following news of a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation. The SEC investigation was sparked by a whistleblower complaint filed by a former employee alleging inappropriate business practices in educating customers about the fire risks of his solar panels. Tesla shares fell more than 3% in pre-market trading to a low of $ 956.92 before recovering. As of this writing, they were trading hands for $ 982.49, still down around 2% from the start of the day. Key points to remember Tesla shares tumble after news that the SEC is investigating its energy division based on a whistleblower complaint.

The complaint alleges that the company failed to inform customers and shareholders of the fire risks associated with its solar panels.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Division has also opened an investigation into the unit based on a similar complaint filed by the same person.

Tesla Energy, the division responsible for batteries and solar panel installations, announced an increase in revenue last year. Defective solar panels and installation issues Steven Henkes, who is the whistleblower, was director of the North American quality division of automaker Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC). He joined SolarCity, now part of Tesla Energy, months before it acquired the company for $ 2.6 billion in 2016. He was fired by the company in August 2020 but sued, alleging that The termination had taken place because it had raised concerns about the quality of Tesla’s solar panels and its installation practices. In its complaint to the SEC, Henkes said Tesla did not disclose “liability and exposure to property damage, risk of user injury, fire, etc. [from its panels] to shareholders. “About 60,000 residential customers and 500 government and business accounts have been affected by the issue, the complaint says. Senior executives at the company” have cautioned against communicating the issue to the public as damage to reputation from Tesla. To me, it’s criminal, ”Henkes said in the complaint. Previously, Henkes had told CNBC that there was a “real threat of fire due to serial faults in the Tesla facility.” The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission also included Henkes’ testimony as evidence in a federal safety investigation in March 2021. Customers for Tesla’s solar rooftop systems include a broad spectrum and include military housing units in Fort Bliss, schools in the Unified School District of Los Angeles (LAUSD), and corporate customers like Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN ) and Walmart Inc. (WMT). The latter company sued Tesla for seven store fires in 2019. “Tesla regularly deployed individuals to inspect solar systems that lacked basic training and knowledge in solar power,” Walmart said, adding that the The company had also installed solar panels with flaws visible to the naked eye. in its stores. Tesla and Walmart settled their dispute in January 2020 and did not disclose details. A growing company Tesla bought SolarCity, the division responsible for solar panel installations, in a controversial acquisition in 2016. The company was founded by cousins ​​of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Lyndon and Peter Rive. SolarCity was a leader in solar panel installations, garnering a 35% market share, for nearly a decade before its debt levels became unsustainable. Solar power was only a very small part of Tesla’s overall revenue mix until last year, when the company reported a 30% increase in revenue for the division. Tesla was the second-largest installer of solar panels in the United States last year, according to research firm Wood Mackenzie, with a 7.6% market share in the last quarter of last year. In February 2020, Alex Potter, analyst at Piper Sandler, estimated that Tesla’s solar and battery business could reach $ 80 billion in revenue by the 2030s.

