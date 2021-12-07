Why Alibaba Shares Are Going Up Today





What happened Actions of Alibaba Holding Group (BABA 10.40% ) were up nearly 9% as of 1:30 am ET today, bouncing off the stock’s 52-week lows it hit on Friday. Investors seem to breathe a sigh of relief at the plan for yet another Chinese stock to pull out of the US stock markets. In addition, Alibaba announced a reshuffle of its management team that raised hopes for improvement after a difficult year. And a better macroeconomic forecast from Beijing probably helped sentiment as well. So what Last week, the Chinese carpooling giant DiDi Global (HAVE I GOT 9.88% ) revealed that he was going to be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, after being asked to do so by the Chinese Cyberspace Administration. Since Alibaba is also listed on the U.S. stock exchanges, fears over its own delisting have plunged the stock into sympathy, with shareholders being left in the dark on the issue of the forced sale. But on Friday afternoon, DiDi released a statement saying that its US Certificates of Deposit (ADRs) “will be convertible into freely tradable shares of the company on another internationally recognized stock exchange upon election of ADS holders.” The company plans to be listed in Hong Kong, so as long as DiDi’s US shareholders have access to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the conversion should not be a problem. Alibaba already has shares trading in Hong Kong, so it’s likely that any potential delisting would follow the same procedures, and ADR holders would not be forced to sell. Alibaba also announced on Monday that its current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Maggie Wu, will step down, to be replaced by Toby Xu on April 1, 2022. Chairman Daniel Zhang said in the press release: We focus on the long term and the succession within our leadership team is always at the service of ensuring that Alibaba is stronger and better positioned for the future. … Toby joined Alibaba from PwC three years ago and was appointed Group Deputy CFO in July 2019. He quickly demonstrated his strong capabilities and leadership in the face of our ever-changing business. He has assumed increasing responsibilities that have grown to include our strategic investments, in addition to financial management and operations. We are convinced that Toby is the right person to take on the role of the group’s new CFO. A management reshuffle could be a breath of fresh air for shareholders. While Alibaba’s core business remains profitable, many of its forays into new businesses have been less successful and most continue to lose money. As a result, Alibaba’s profits fell sharply in the last quarter even as revenues increased. Given competitive pressures in its core business, a change in the finance team could help make new businesses and investments profitable. Now what In addition to competitive pressures and government fines, many investors may also fear that the bursting of the housing bubble in China this summer could lead to a recession. However, on Monday, the Chinese government’s main think tank also proposed economic growth of 5% for 2022. If the central bank eases monetary conditions to achieve this target, it could relieve some pressure on the overall economy of the country. China. So the prospect of better-than-expected economic growth, a better-than-expected scenario of a possible delisting and a management shake-up all contributed to Alibaba’s strong rebound from its lows today. There is still a lot of uncertainty around Alibaba, but the stock remains undeniably cheap at around 12.7 times next year’s earnings estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis, even one of our own, helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/12/06/why-alibaba-is-surging-today/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos