Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex and Nifty Earn Over 1% Each; all sectors in the green; Indi VIX cools 5%; RateGain IPO launched
Benchmarks rebounded after two days of relentless selling as the dip-buying gang returned to Street to pick lower-priced stocks. All sectors, except pharma, took part in the rally. Meanwhile, the IPO market remained buzzing as RateGain IPO took off.
Yes Bank, MMTC among the best winners on NSE
Sensex registers a gain of 800 points!
Bitcoin Comes Back To Over $ 50,000 As Market Calms After Weekend Turbulence
Bitcoin rose 1.5% at the start of Asia on Tuesday, after firming overnight in line with stock markets and other risky assets, but many crypto traders remained nervous afterward. the brutal and sudden fall of Saturday. The world’s largest cryptocurrency was around $ 50,800, after closing on a choppy day on Monday 2.2% higher.
Tata Motors adds 2%; co to increase the prices of commercial vehicles from January 1
Shares of Tata Motors rose 2% at the start of trading on Tuesday as the national auto giant said it would raise prices for commercial vehicles by around 2.5% from Jan. 1 in order to cope with a rising costs of raw materials and raw materials. The meter peaked at Rs 476.85 from the previous close of Rs 467.20 on the National Stock Exchange. The new prices will apply to segments of medium and heavy commercial vehicles, medium and light commercial vehicles and small commercial vehicles and buses based on specific models and variations of the vehicle, the company said in a document on Monday. exchange.
HFCL QIP fully subscribed including greenshoe option, suggest reports
STABLE RISE: Sensex extends gains and exceeds 650 points
ALERT: 10-year benchmark bond yield hits highest in more than a month
India The VIX, a barometer of volatility, plunges more than 5%
Intellect Design Arena Grows 2% As Company Announces State Bank of India Has Selected Intellect Wealth Qube® – Digital Wealth Management Suite For Its Digital Wealth Management Transformation Agenda.
IL&FS Transportation Networks has entered into a share purchase agreement with Axis Trustee Services to transfer 85.50% of the paid-up capital of its subsidiary Moradabad Bareilly Expressway for an initial consideration of Rs 373.58 crore
Gold rate today: the yellow metal is trading flat; the money is above Rs 61,000
Gold prices traded flat with a negative bias on Tuesday as a firmer dollar and US Treasury yields weighed on bullion’s appeal. A stronger dollar increases the costs of gold for buyers holding other currencies, while higher yields increase the opportunity cost of bullion. MCX gold futures fell 0.09% or Rs 43 to Rs 47,871 per 10 grams. Silver futures fell 0.12% or Rs 76 to Rs 61,194 per kg.
Medplus’s IPO will open on December 13; price range set at Rs 780-796
The initial public offering (IPO) of pharmacy retailer Medplus Health Services will hit primary markets on Monday, December 13. The price range for the initial sale of the stake was set at Rs 780-796 per share. Hyderabad-based MedPlus Health Services, India’s second-largest drugstore retailer, plans to wipe off Rs 1,398.29 crore via the mainline.
Sector Watch: All sector indices on NSE in the green
Discover the most active stocks in early trade
OPENING BELL: Sensex jumps 450 points, Nifty recovers 17,000; Tata Motors and IndiGo earn 2% each
Listen: Its Info Edge vs Apollo for a Seat in Nifty50
Pre-open session: Sensex earns 400 points in pre-open session; Nifty back above 17,000
SGX Nifty signs a positive start
Shrewd futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 87.5 points, or 0.52%, up to 17,028, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Tuesday.
Asian stocks gain early in the session
Asian stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors cheered on strong Wall Street rebounds in hopes that the latest variant of the coronavirus will prove to be less virulent than previous strains. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan fell 0.70%. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.35%. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.18%. Australia’s ASX 200 gained 0.71%.
Technical view
The Bears tightened their grip on the market on Monday as the rise in Omicron variant cases scared many on the streets. The Nifty50 index formed a bearish candle on the daily chart for a second consecutive session.
India VIX spikes
The fear gauge climbed about 9 percent to the 20.08 level on Monday from its close at 18.46 on Friday.
Wall Street has regained ground
Major Wall Street averages closed higher on Monday, with economically sensitive sectors and travel-related stocks advancing solidly, with investors encouraged by some optimistic comments from a senior US official on the latest variant of Covid-19. The Dow Jones surged 1.87% to 35,227.03 S&P 500 rallied 1.17% to 4,591.67 The Nasdaq rose 0.93% to 15,225.15
Safe-haven currencies under pressure
The dollar was supported by safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen on Tuesday, clinging to an overnight jump in US yields, with investors hoping the first signs that the Omicron variant may be moderate will prove to be correct. The dollar index was held at 96.295 euros. was lowered to $ 1.1283 The pound was sitting at $ 1.3259 The yen slipped to 113.47 per dollar The yuan depreciated to 6.3710 against the greenback
Oil extends gains on allaying Omicron fears
Oil prices edged up on Tuesday after rebounding nearly 5% the day before as concerns over the impact of the Omicron variant on global fuel demand eased as Iranian nuclear talks collided with roadblocks, delaying the return of Iranian crude supplies. Brent crude futures were up 34 cents, or 0.5%, to $ 73.42 a barrel at 0124 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was valued at $ 69.92 a barrel, up 43 cents, or 0.6%.
REITs sell shares worth Rs 3,361 cr
Net-net, foreign portfolio investors (REITs) turned sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 3,361.28 crore, according to data available from NSE. DII transformed net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,701.56 crore, the data suggests.
The rupee continues to fall
The rupee dipped 28 paise on Monday to hit an eight-week low of 75.40 against the US dollar, in line with the massive erosion of domestic stocks amid concerns over the new Omicron variant.
10-year bonds
The 10-year Indian bond fell 0.16% to 6.36 after trading in a range of 6.35 to 6.38 on Monday.
