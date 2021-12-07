Investors take back Rs 5.80 lakh crore hit in two days of stock market crisis – The New Indian Express





Through PTI NEW DELHI: Investor wealth fell by Rs 5,80,016.37 crore in two trading sessions, including Monday, as stock markets continued to face strong sell-off amid concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The 30-stock Sensex BSE fell 949.32 points or 1.65% to close at 56,747.14 on Monday. In the previous session, the benchmark had finished 764.83 points or 1.31% lower at 57,696.46. The market capitalization of companies listed on the BSE fell from Rs 580,016.37 crore to Rs 2,567,774.66 crore in two days. “Markets dipped sharply and lost more than one and a half percent, continuing the drop on Friday. After the stable start, weak global indices and updates on the new COVID variant began to weigh in on sentiment as the day wore on, “said Ajit Mishra, vice president – Research, Religare Broking Ltd. In India, up to 21 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported so far with 17 cases – nine people in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, seven in the Pune district of Maharashtra and a man of 37 fully vaccinated year-old who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania – reported on Sunday. READ ALSO | Stock Exchanges 101: A Five Step Guide to Investing in an IPO According to the Indian Medical Association, Omicron has been shown to be less potent in causing serious infections, but certainly five to 10 times more contagious than the Delta variant. All of the Sensex companies finished in the red. IndusInd Bank was the biggest laggard, losing 3.75%, followed by Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel. Across the market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 1.35% each. “Concerns over the new variant of Covid and the upcoming RBI interest rate meeting have kept the market volatile,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd . ALSO LOOK AT:

