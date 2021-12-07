Instagram’s Take a Break feature invites users to take a break





On Tuesday, the company launched its Take a Break tool, which will encourage users to spend time away from the platform after scrolling for a while. The feature, announced in September, will first be available to users in the US, UK, Canada and Australia, and to all users in the coming months.

Users can enable the feature in “Settings” and select whether they want to be alerted after using the platform for 10 minutes, 20 minutes or 30 minutes. They will then receive a full screen alert telling them to close the app, suggesting they take a deep breath, write something, check a to-do list, or listen to a song.

CNN Business tested the feature before launch; although this is a step in the right direction, there is still room for improvement. For example, users must remain on the platform for a continuous session. If the app closes while you run to the bathroom, or if the screen turns off while you briefly browse Netflix, the timer will reset. Once the prompt encourages a pause, it’s up to the user not to hit the big “done” at the bottom of the message to return to the app.

Instagram’s chief security and welfare officer Vaishnavi J said the feature is still in its infancy and will expand its functionality in 2022.

Instagram has also said it will take a “stricter approach” to what content it recommends to teens and actively push them to different topics if they dwell on something of any content for too long. While the company said it will share more about the feature soon, a screenshot shared with CNN Business ahead of the announcement revealed that topics such as travel destinations, architecture and nature photography will be used to distract attention. The feature will launch next year. The features build on Instagram’s existing time management tools, like the one that lets people know when they’ve reached the total time they want to spend on Instagram each day. The company said it is also testing a new way for people to manage their Instagram activity in one place, allowing them to bulk delete photos and videos they’ve posted, as well as previous likes and comments. “Although it is accessible to everyone, I think this tool is especially important for teens to better understand what information they have shared on Instagram, what is visible to others and to have an easier way to manage their digital footprint, ”Instagram manager Adam Mosseri wrote in Tuesday’s blog post. The company is also working on an education center for parents with expert advice to help them discuss social media use with their teens, as well as the ability for them to see how much time their children are spending on Instagram. and set time limits. The issue of the impact of social media on teens garnered renewed attention this fall after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen disclosed hundreds of internal documents, some of which showed the company knew how Instagram can hurt mental health and body image, especially in adolescent girls. Facebook has repeatedly tried to discredit Haugen and said his testimony in Congress and his reporting on the documents misrepresented the company’s actions. But outcry over Haugen’s revelations prompted the company to rethink the launch of an Instagram app for children under 13. The disclosures also helped spark a series of congressional hearings on the impact of tech products on children, featuring executives from Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat, Snapchat’s parent company. Mosseri will appear before a Senate subcommittee on Wednesday as lawmakers question the app’s impact on the mental health of young users. Members of Congress have displayed rare bipartisanship in criticizing tech companies on the issue. Some lawmakers are now pushing for legislation to increase children’s online privacy and reduce the apparent reliance on various platforms, although it is not clear when or if such legislation will be passed. Early last year, TikTok introduced new features to let users keep tabs on their screen time, such as videos from top creators appearing in streams to encourage users to take a break and to do something in real life.

