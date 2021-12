Uber must overhaul London’s business model after High Court ruling | Uber

Uber will be forced to change its business model in London to contract directly with passengers who book, after a High Court ruling that will affect all private rental operators in the capital. The judgment was hailed by unions for giving more protection to drivers and passengers, highlighting previous legal rulings that drivers are workers with rights and holding companies accountable once reservations are accepted. The move could indirectly result in higher prices, with Uber and others now subject to VAT, which could add up to 20% more to the cost of a trip. The High Court case was brought by Uber after Supreme Court justices suggested, in this year’s case where it ruled that the drivers were workers, not contractors, that Uber could not be seen as just an agent. Uber asked for clarification on this, hoping to keep its existing model, but in a ruling on Monday, judges said the law requires a contractual obligation between operators and passengers once the reservation is made, adding: interpret the act in this manner gives effect to the statutory objective of ensuring public safety. If the passenger has only a contractual relationship with a driver whom he has never heard of and who, in any event, does not deserve to be claimed, any claim is likely to be practically worthless. Transport for London has written to larger operators to review their contracts to ensure compliance. A spokesperson for TfL said: All operators will need to carefully review the court judgment and take steps to ensure they comply with it, including determining whether changes in the way they work are needed. Others said it was a damning verdict for TfL, as well as Uber. Sian Berry, a member of the Green Party assembly in London, said TfL, since the emergence of Uber, had failed to properly use the powers at its disposal to regulate and protect private rental operators and drivers from London. She added: In the interest of the safety of passengers, they must now follow the court ruling and ensure that all operators comply without delay with the appropriate legislation. The GMB union said the ruling confirms that London private drivers are legally considered workers and should be treated as such under the law, adding: This means TfL guidelines are now incorrect and most operators are acting illegally and have to tidy up their homes. James Farrar, general secretary of the Drivers and Couriers Union App, said the move would transform London’s minicab industry for the better, adding: Uber was determined to double classification errors at the expense of workers’ rights, passenger safety and VAT avoidance. . As Uber lost the case, a spokesperson for the company said the case would ensure that other operators could not avoid the decisions it was now tied to on paid vacation and pensions. Every private rental operator in London will be affected by this ruling and should fully comply with the Supreme Court’s verdict, he said. Weren’t the only player in town. Other operators must also ensure that drivers are treated fairly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/dec/06/uber-must-overhaul-london-business-model-after-high-court-ruling The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos