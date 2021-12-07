Stock Futures Build on Gains After Rally

Equity futures surged on Tuesday to extend the gains from the start of the week, with volatility stemming from concerns over the Omicron variant subsiding at least momentarily.

Dow Jones contracts rose more than 1%. A day earlier, the index ended up nearly 650 points, or 1.9%, as cyclical stocks that had underperformed in the last session rebounded sharply. The jump marked the Dow Jones’ best day since March. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted even more robust gains, surging 1.3% and 1.8% respectively, around two hours from the opening bell.

More bullish comments and preliminary data suggesting the Omicron variant may not produce infections as severe as previously feared have helped boost markets in the past two sessions. And elsewhere, renewed pledges by Chinese policymakers to focus on policies that can spur economic growth have helped fuel global risky assets. Earlier Monday, the People’s Bank of China cut its reserve requirement ratio for the region’s banks, easing monetary policy at a time when many other global central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, began to shift their focus. towards the withdrawal of very accommodating policies.

Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), told CNN on Sunday that “so far there does not appear to be a large degree of severity” of the Omicron variant compared to earlier mutations in the virus. And the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline said that preliminary data showed that its treatment with antibodies against the coronavirus remained effective against the “complete combination of mutations” present in the Omicron variant, according to a statement Tuesday.

The CBOE volatility index (^ a lot of noise) fell to just below 24, with investors weighing the risks of the Omicron variant in light of new remarks. This brought the so-called “fear gauge” back from its high of over 35 on Friday, or its highest level since January.

“The level of volatility makes a bit of sense here, as a lot of it started before the Omicron variant actually appeared. We knew that [Fed Chair Jerome] Powell was changing course in terms of political actions, he was speaking in a more hawkish manner. The markets were already revising prices a bit, “Jim Caron, fixed income portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, told Yahoo Finance Live on Monday.

“I know after Thanksgiving [news about Omicron] came out and it created a pretty big volatile event, but I think the initial conditions where valuations were pretty full, we knew the Fed was starting to change course and starting to tighten financial conditions a bit, and that’s going to mean that asset prices are going to have to revise the price, “he added.” You start to have a perfect storm when you add a health risk. “

As tech stocks were set to outperform on Tuesday, the move comes after the names were weeks behind the broader market as expectations for a change in monetary policy rose in the United States. .

Along with concerns about the Omicron variant, investors have also determined when and how strongly the Federal Reserve will accelerate its asset purchase program and raise interest rates from their current near zero levels as the pressures inflationists continue to intensify. The Labor Department is expected to release its November Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Friday, which is expected to post the fastest annual increase in basic consumer prices since 1991, with an annual gain of 4.6%.

“Tech and growth stocks are the most durable assets, which means they will be the most affected in terms of valuation by any increase in inflation that pushes interest rates up,” Paul Meeks, portfolio manager for Independent Wealth Solutions Management, told Yahoo Finance Live. “But on the other hand, what the Fed is doing and even talking about doing, which is moving from an accommodating monetary policy to a more restrictive monetary policy, is known.”

7:33 a.m. ET Tuesday: Stock Futures Stretch Gains, Nasdaq Moves To Significantly Higher Open

Here’s where the markets were trading on Tuesday morning:

6:06 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures open higher after rally

Here are the main market movements at the end of Monday’s session:

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, December 3, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.