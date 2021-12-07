Bitcoin extends decline after weekend flash crash





Buy seen at 200-day moving average – analysts

Since the peak, bitcoin has fallen more than 30% NEW YORK / LONDON / HONG KONG, Dec.6 (Reuters) – Bitcoin fell nearly 5% on Monday as the start of the week offered little respite for the world’s largest cryptocurrency after a deadly weekend where at one point it lost more than a fifth of its value. The rout returned the price of bitcoin and the amount invested in bitcoin futures to their early October level, before a massive price surge that sent the token to a record high of $ 69,000 on November 10. Since that record high, bitcoin has plunged 32%. It was down 1.1% for the last time to $ 48,900. Traders said the weekend’s drop was linked to a large move away from riskier assets in traditional markets due to concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, combined with weaker trade liquidity that tends to affect crypto. -coins on weekends. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register However, there was strong support for buying at the 200-day moving average, market participants said, with bitcoin fluctuating between $ 48,000 and $ 49,000. Sean Farrell, head of digital asset strategy, Fundstrat, cited bitcoin’s “disproportionate correlation with macro uncertainty”, relative to the rest of the crypto market. “We believe this speaks to the overwhelming level of institutionalization of bitcoin over the past 12 months as well as independent market dynamics across the rest of crypto,” said Farrell. “This could explain why there has been so much capitulation in the bitcoin markets … as legacy institutions seek to preserve their annual gains before the end of the year,” he added. Crypto data platform Coinglass showed open interest – the total number of futures contracts held by market participants at the end of the trading day – on all exchanges was $ 16.5 billion versus 23 , $ 5 billion on Thursday, and up to $ 27 billion on November 10. Bitcoin “There’s hardly any liquidity on weekends, so markets are slightly more vulnerable to shocks – that and a lot of demand from institutions, and they don’t trade on weekends,” said Joseph Edwards. , head of research at crypto brokerage Enigma Securities in London. Over the weekend, as prices fell, investors who had bought bitcoin on margin saw the exchanges close their positions, causing a cascade of sales. A range of retail-focused exchanges closed more than $ 2 billion in bitcoin long positions on Saturday, according to Coinglass. Some exchanges allow traders to place bets 20 times or more the size of their investment, which means that a small move in the wrong direction can cause the exchanges to liquidate client positions when their initial investment is complete. Ben Caselin of Asia-based crypto exchange AAX said liquidity has become thin because bitcoin has moved from exchanges to offline digital wallets. Ether, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency, was also hit on Saturday, although not as hard. However, it fell 3.1% on Monday to $ 4,070 from its Nov. 10 high of $ 4,868. On Sunday, an ether hit 0.086 bitcoin, its highest since May 2018. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong, Tom Wilson in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York, editing by Gerry Doyle, Carmel Crimmins and Nick Zieminski Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

