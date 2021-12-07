Charts suggest investors are avoiding the group





Chinese stocks made a comeback on Monday, alongside US markets, but the rebound came after a much worse selloff. The large-cap FXI China ETF fell 30% from February’s high, while the US-dominated S&P 500 slipped only 3% from its own high, set in November. The Internet ETF KWEB China, which owns Alibaba among others, is down 61%. Those stocks have come under pressure this year, both as the United States tightens regulatory oversight on Chinese securities listed on national stock exchanges and Beijing applies its own crackdown on domestic industries ranging from tech to private education. Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, believes investors tempted by a possible deal should look elsewhere. “The chart says it all,” Johnson told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” Friday. “It just looks like people are trying to catch a falling knife. You are making new lows in five years here on the BKCN [S&P/BNY Mellon China ADR index]. “ Zoom in icon Arrows pointing out “If you look now at the Alibaba chart, it represents 10% of this particular index, there is no indication that we are approaching a bottom,” Johnson added. “The evidence at this point indicates to ignore it and wait for clear evidence that a bottom is developing.” Zoom in icon Arrows pointing out Alibaba rose 10% on Monday, its best one-day gain since mid-2017, after the China Securities Regulatory Commission said it did not encouraged all Chinese companies listed in the US to delist. The e-commerce giant also announced overnight an organizational and managerial reshuffle. Eva Ados, chief investment strategist at ERShares, also avoids the group. She says the company has completely eliminated its exposure to China. “Over the past year or more, we have seen a series of unpredictable news announcements that have been detrimental to Chinese investments, especially ADRs,” Ados said in the same interview, referring to the regulations. growth of the Chinese government on the business sector. The announcement Friday by China-based ridesharing company Didi that it would withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong instead, added to Ados’ concerns. “It’s just another reminder that the regulatory risks associated with them outweigh and overweight any potential benefits you can have with their growth names,” she said. Disclaimer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/06/chinese-stocks-and-markets-charts-suggest-investors-avoid-the-group.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos