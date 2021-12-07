Business
Making Sense of Mitratels $ 1.3 Billion IPO on the Indonesian Stock Exchange – The Diplomat
Pacific Money | Economy | South East Asia
The list sends the message that the government is ready to make room for the safe investment of private capital in Indonesia.
The sun sets behind a cell tower in Tana Toraja, Sulawesi, Indonesia.
Credit: Flickr / Richard Wasserman
November was an important month for the telecommunications industry in Southeast Asia. In addition to the potential merger between Thai telecommunications operators True and Dtac, Indonesian state tower operator Mitratel debuted on the Indonesian Stock Exchange with a $ 1.3 billion IPO. Mitratel currently owns and operates a network of approximately 18,000 cell towers across Indonesia, and about 90 percent of funds taken from the list will be used to modernize and expand this network, including the addition of 6,000 new towers. With this decision, 28 percent of Mitratel is now publicly owned and the remaining 72 percent stay in the hands from Telkom Indonesia.
Telkom is a telecommunications conglomerate 52% owned by the Indonesian government. It has interests across the entire telecommunications spectrum, but the main money generator is a controlling stake in Telkomsel, the country’s largest mobile network provider. The Indonesian mobile phone market is huge and Telkomsel has a significant share with 169.5 million subscribers. It is a very lucrative industry. According to Telkoms Annual report 2020, its mobile segment alone generated a profit of $ 2.3 billion on revenue of $ 5.9 billion.
Tower activity, on the other hand, is not equally lucrative. At least on paper. In 2020, Mitratel recorded a net profit of IDR 664 billion on sales of $ 6,200 billion. It’s not too bad, but it’s nowhere near the same level as Telkoms’ mobile business. Building a physical network infrastructure is necessary to be a competitive telecommunications company, but it is also expensive (especially in a sprawling archipelago) and with limited profitability, it can take a toll on a company’s financial position. Perhaps this is why parent company Telkom decided it was time to trade shares for a capital injection.
Probably not, however. In a company like Mitratel, official revenue figures can be misleading due to the way certain costs are accounted for. The initial costs of building thousands of cell phone towers are obviously high: Mitratel has spent hundreds of millions of dollars each year to acquire land and build structures. According to basic accounting principles, in the income statement, these types of capital expenditures are amortized over time, and the fixed assets they create, such as mobile phone towers, are subject to amortization. The result is that final net income inevitably seems low simply because of the amortization and depreciation of those large initial capital expenditures. If we do away with debt, interest, amortization and depreciation, Mitratel actually earned IDR 4 trillion in 2020.
This is one of the main reasons why it makes sense to turn them into a separate, publicly traded entity. Savvy investors will know that when they buy Mitratel shares, they might not see huge annual profits on the income statement, but the company should be able to pay a solid and reliable cash dividend, especially on a long-term horizon when they aren’t pumping out that much money. directly in the acquisition of physical infrastructure. From Mitratel’s perspective, what they really need right now is a big injection of money to continue developing the tower network. $ 1.3 billion of IPO proceeds will be used for this for now, without the need to incur longer-term debt in the form of loans or bonds.
This is therefore the commercial logic of the Mitratel IPO. But these companies Telkom, Telkomsel and Mitratel are also all majority owned by the Indonesian government, so there are probably deeper strategic considerations involved. And one of them is that Indonesia is bent on showing investors that it is open and ready to do business, especially in its burgeoning consumer technology sector. We expect to see a wave of large tech-related IPOs in the near future, like the Gojek-Tokopedia partnership.
One of the things Mitratel’s listing does is send a message that the state is ready to make room for private capital to be invested safely and profitably in Indonesia, through Indonesian intermediaries. like the national stock exchange. On top of that, it also sends the more subtle signal. I think as these tech unicorns start going public, the physical infrastructure needed to support a thriving e-commerce market will be there. The Indonesian government is keen to make people understand that private capital, channeled through the Indonesian Stock Exchange, can be mobilized to meet these investment needs, and its willingness to give up part of Mitratel’s shares is helping to get the point across.
